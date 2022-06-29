Everything to know about Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell, NFL players who've signed for boxing match.

Adrian Peterson is set to take on fellow NFL star Le'Veon Bell in a boxing match. The two former running backs will meet on the undercard of Social Gloves 2, on July 30 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Both former NFL players are currently free-agents. Last year, Le'Veon Bell played eight games in the NFL regular season: five for the Baltimore Ravens and three for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Adrian Peterson, on the other hand, played in three games for the Tennessee Titans and one for the Seattle Seahawks.

The peak moment of Adrian Peterson's career was when he was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2012. Peterson is also a four-time first-team All-Pro, an award given to the best player in each position during an NFL Season. Peterson also led the league in rushing yards in 2008, 2012, and 2015.

In addition to his numerous accomplishments, Peterson holds multiple records. Peterson has the single-game rushing record, the most rushing yards in an 8 game period, and most 60+yard rushing touchdowns of all-time.

Le'Veon Bell is also an extremely accomplished NFL athlete. In his career, Bell was a two-time first-team All-Pro in 2014 and 2017. Bell also holds NFL records of his own, being the first player ever to rush for over 150 yards in his first two playoff games. Bell also has the most rushing yards in a player's first two playoff games.

In the past, Le'Veon Bell has called out Jake Paul for a boxing match.

On Twitter, Bell said:

"fight me, stop tryna fight ppl who can’t box"

Whilst Bell has shown interest in entering the ring, Peterson's relationship to the sport is unclear, as he has never shown a desire to get involved in boxing. Both Peterson and Bell are free agents, and the fight would give them media attention heading into the NFL Regular Season.

Adrian Peterson will fight Le'Veon Bell as part of Social Gloves 2.

The event will be headlined by YouTubers Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib. McBroom has fought before, defeating TikToker Bryce Hall in a grudge match. AnEsonGib lost to Jake Paul in his first boxing bout, but defeated TikToker Taylor Holder at Social Gloves 1.

Elsewhere, two rappers collide as DDG will take on PnB Rock. Rapper Blueface will take on former NBA player Nick Young.

Social Gloves was created by YouTuber Austin McBroom and will be putting on its second event. The first event, labelled "YouTubers vs TikTokers," was controversial, with many saying that they had not been paid.

Considering both DDG and AnEsonGib are willing to appear in the second event, the money issues seem to be resolved.

