Adrien Broner seemingly has some big plans for the light welterweight division.

'The Problem' has been out of action since the controversial decision win over Jovanie Santiago in February 2021. While many didn't believe that Broner had done enough to deserve the victory, the former champion was back to his winning ways.

However, the fun didn't last long as he was forced to pull out of a fight with Oscar Figueroa in August due to mental health issues. Two months later, Broner was arrested, and it seemed like the former champion's career was coming to a sad stop.

Suddenly following his arrest, Adrien Broner signed with upstart BLK Prime promotion. He's now slated to make his return on pay-per-view against Ivan Redkach in February. If all goes well, Broner believes the win could set him up for a shot against Regis Prograis.

'Rougarou' captured the WBC light welterweight title with a win over Jose Zepeda last month, and it seems Broner wants that championship. However, as he revealed on The Porter Way podcast, his plans aren't stopping there.

Discussing his return with former champion Shawn Porter, Broner revealed:

“Man, I don’t think y’all understand what I’m telling ya. My next fight is Redkach. I will be champion in my next two fights... [at] ’40.... First, I want Regis [Prograis], of course. Get him on out the way. Then knock them all out. I gotta be undisputed before I’m done with this s***"

See his comments in the video below (11:50):

Adrien Broner discusses his return to boxing

While most boxers only get a chance or two to revive their careers, Adrien Broner has too many to count.

In his prime, 'The Problem' seemed like a young Floyd Mayweather. While his resume was a bit lacking, a decision win over Paulie Malignaggi seemed to position Broner as the future, and the present, of the sport.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside On this date in 2013, Marcos Maidana handed Adrien Broner his first loss and left with the WBA welterweight title. On this date in 2013, Marcos Maidana handed Adrien Broner his first loss and left with the WBA welterweight title. https://t.co/ylqPbNDMYu

Instead, he wound up losing to Marcos Maidana in his next fight, and he's never seemed to put it fully together since then. While Broner has picked up big victories since that defeat to 'El Chino', it's been sandwiched between disappointing losses and arrests.

On The Porter Way podcast, Adrien Broner explained the mentality behind his latest return:

“When you get to this type of level, you let so much things ride on even though it’s really not good for you. What I did, I said 'f*** everything.' This time around it’s strictly about me and my family and that’s the way I’m going at it and everything be going great.”

Poll : 0 votes