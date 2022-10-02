"Everything you looking for" - Adrien Broner calls out Nate Diaz for a boxing match 

Adrien Broner has called out Nate Diaz for a boxing match.

Broner, who pulled out of his fight against Omar Figueroa citing mental health reasons, seems ready to get back into the ring. The American was set to fight Figueroa on August 20 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The bout was four years in the making and 'The Can Man' pulled out at the last minute.

Broner's mental health appears to have gotten better as he called out former UFC fighter Nate Diaz to a fight on Instagram:

"@natediaz209 you coming over to boxing I will give yo ass everything you looking for #LETSGETIT"

Fans began criticizing Adrien Broner for calling out a non-boxer in Nate Diaz, a month after pulling out of his comeback fight. Fans want him to showcase his abilities against top contenders in the division and not fight non-boxers. Some fans, however, believed the fight would be entertaining, and the press conferences would be even more entertaining.

Both Broner and Diaz have no filter and are experts in trash talk. Nate Diaz is fresh off a 4th round submission win against Tony Ferguson on September 11 in what was his last fight in the UFC. 'Diablo' has been very vocal about his interest in switching to boxing with the new wave of celebrity boxing, in a bid to earn a few million.

Take a look at the post:

Adrien Broner leaks texts between himself and Eddie Hearn where the Brit offers him millions to fight

Adrien Broner revealed texts between himself and Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn which showed the Brit offering him millions. In the text messages, Hearn lists Conor Benn and Montana Love as potential opponents for the former four-division world champion. Broner captioned the post on Instagram:

"Al Haymon and Espinoza been paying me that type money"

Broner took a dig at Hearn who was trying to get the American to fight one of the boxers managed by Matchroom. 'The Can Man' retorted by saying that his current promoters Stephen Espinoza and Al Haymon are already paying him that kind of money for his fights. Adrien Broner is a former four-division world champion who is looking to return to the ring.

'The Can Man' last fought in February 2021 against Jovanie Santiago and secured his first win in his last four fights. He is looking to get back into title contention and become a two-time world champion.

Take a look at the post by Broner:

