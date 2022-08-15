Adrien Broner pulls out of his fight against Omar Figueroa Jr. due to mental health issues 

Adrien Broner has officially pulled out of his fight against Omar Figueroa. The pair were set to fight on August 20 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. It's a bout that has been four years in the making, with the former four-division world champion looking to beat the former WBC Lightweight Champion in a junior welterweight bout.

However, seven days from the fight, 'The Can Man' decided to pull out of his comeback fight. Broner posted an official statement on Instagram:

"Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring I’ve watched a lot of people die playing with they boxing career and that is something I won’t do just pray for me I love the sport of boxing to much to not give my all and I feel Like I came up short before because my mind wasn’t 100% there and I be dam if I make that mistake again I need to make some changes for the better instead of worrying about other people feelings and pleasing them when In all reality I have nothing to prove to nobody."

He continued:

"I’m a 4 time world champion in 4 different weight classes and if I never lace up a pair of gloves again I feel like it’s safe to say I will be inducted into the #BoxingHallOfFame So I have to step back and overcome this obstacle before I go put my life on the line inside the square circle again I know I’m far from being finished with the sport SEE YALL SOON #Respectfully"

The fight is officially off, with Omar Figueroa yet to release a statement regarding the situation. However, Figueroa should understand his opponent's problems very well since he took time off from boxing due to mental health issues himself.

Take a look at the post by Adrien Broner:

Will Adrien Broner fight again?

Following his announcement, many fans have been speculating whether the former four-division world champion will hang up his gloves.

Adrien Broner has revealed that he does plan to return to the ring. Broner has been going through a rough patch ever since he lost to Mikey Garcia back in 2017. However, it has been his exploits outside the ring that have hindered his performance more than anything.

For both Figueroa and Adrien Broner, this was a comeback fight, a fight to show the division and the boxing world that they are still world-class fighters. However, the comeback fight will have to wait for 'The Can Man' as he takes time off to focus on his mental wellbeing.

