"I am preparing for the best"- Omar Figueroa labels Adrien Broner a 'world-class athlete' 

Adrien Broner has received high praise from Omar Figueroa ahead of their upcoming match. Broner will fight Figueroa in a Junior Welterweight bout in Hollywood, Florida on August 20th. 'The Problem' is one of the most well-known and respected fighters in the division. He previously secured world titles in four divisions, but has won only once in his last four fights.

Four-division world champion Adrien Broner will return to the ring against former world champion Omar Figueroa on Aug. 20 in Hollywood, Fla.

Figueroa has also struggled in his last few fights, losing two back-to-back fights. His last win was back in February 2019. So, for both fighters, this match-up is a way for them to get back to winning ways and establish their position in the division.

Ahead of their fight, Omar Figueroa sat down with Brian Custer to talk about his preparations for Adrien Broner:

"Honestly, I'm preparing for the best version of Broner. I mean, we know that he's a world class athlete and like I said, I know from my own life, my own experience that the trouble that you have outside the ring can follow you inside the ring. So I'm not overlooking Broner at all and I'm expecting the best version of him and that's what I'm preparing for."

Figueroa will look to send Adrien Broner into retirement on August 20th and make his way back to a title shot. The Texas native previously held the WBC Lightweight Title back in 2014, before deciding to move up in weight.

Watch the video uploaded by Showtime Sports on YouTube:

Adrien Broner storms out of virtual press conference and calls out Al Haymon

Adrien Broner stormed out of the preliminary press conference for his fight against Omar Figueroa on August 20th. The pair were first set to fight each other back in 2018. However, Figueroa had to pull out of the fight due to an injury and was replaced by Jessie Vargas. After many delays, the pair are finally set to fight and recently held their first press conference.

Broner, however, was not happy with the fact that it was a virtual press conference:

"I'm gonna be a 100% honest with you Brian, I ain't with none of this s**t they got going on. I feel like Al Haymon and Steven Espinoza is bullshitting because why else we doing a press conference on a computer, when you got guys like, they don't do Floyd's s**t on no f***ing computer when he fight a YouTuber. They don't do nobody else's s**t on the computer."

Brian Custer went on to explain to Broner that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a preliminary virtual press conference followed by a physical press conference during fight week is the norm.

Watch the press conference below:

Adrien Broner is not happy and quickly quits the virtual press conference for his comeback fight vs Omar Figueroa Jr on Aug 20th…

