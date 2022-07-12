Adrien Broner vs. Omar Figueroa Jr. tickets: price and how to buy

Adrien Broner is making his comeback to the ring against Omar Figueroa Jr. on Saturday, August 20, 2022. This event is taking place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

For those interested in making the trip to see Bronner's return, tickets for this event can be bought on Ticketmaster.

Currently, the lowest available price for 1 ticket is $56, and has seating in section 307, which would be at the back of the arena and furthest from the ring. The best seating can land one in section 117, which is the second row from the ring. These tickets are going for $281 each. Seating with pricing somewhere in the middle for those who want a better view but not to break their bank can also land one in section 117. This seating will be further back in row M, for a going price of $106 each.

For pricing below $100, fans can expect to be seated in sections 207 and up, in the last two rows of the arena. For above $100, fans will be in the third row in the largest seated sections.

Currently, tickets for areas closest to the ring, and areas 114, 115, and 116 are grayed out, meaning tickets have been sold out for those spots. The only areas left are 113 and 117, and the last two rows of the arena.

Adrien Broner is taking on Omar Figueroa in a junior welterweight bout to revive his boxing career after a layoff. Nicknamed 'The Problem', Broner holds a record of 34-4-1-1 with 24 knockouts.

He has previously held multiple world titles in four weight classes, including the WBO Super Featherweight Title from 2011-2012, the WBC Lightweight Title from 2012-2013, the WBA Welterweight Title in 2013, and the WBA Light Welterweight Title from 2015-2016.

Broner will be taking on Omar Figueroa Jr., a former WBC Lightweight Champion who held the title in 2014. Figueroa Jr. holds a record of 28-2-1, with 19 knockouts. Nicknamed 'Panterita', he has fought in the lightweight, light welterweight, and welterweight divisions.

Adrien Broner has made it known that he plans to return to the spotlight with a bang and lay Figueroa Jr. out on the canvas to reinvigorate his career.

