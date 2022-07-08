Trainer GT compares Floyd Mayweather-Adrien Broner relationship with that of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving

Floyd Mayweather’s trainer Gerald Tucker has compared the legendary boxer’s once cordial relationship with Adrien Broner to the duo of NBA superstars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Tucker explained that although boxing is not a team sport unlike basketball, it “doesn’t mean that teams don’t exist within our great sport.” He was referring to ‘Money’ and ‘AB’, who once treated each other like brothers before they had a falling out.

Tucker said that he “doesn’t want to force anything” and just wants to inject positivity in the hopes of making things better between the two fighters. In the post, he wrote:

“I’m not trying to force anything; but I’m doing all I can within my power to mend a once great relationship between someone who I look up to as an older brother/mentor @floydmayweather and to someone @adrienbroner who looks up to me and Floyd both as his older brothers/mentors.”

The 32-year-old former four-division world champion Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) recently reached out to ‘Money’ and asked him to work his magic with his career in the same way he’d done with Gervonta Davis.

Although he’s not privy to the details that caused the riff between Mayweather and Broner, Tucker claimed that Mayweather is among those who can lend a helping hand to the struggling boxer. He said:

“I hope that Floyd can find enough time in retirement to help AB become a wizard in the art of ‘sacrificing what’s detrimental’; because in my opinion Floyd is the epitome of that phrase.”

The trainer added that he is hoping that “pride, ego, and overstepping of boundaries” can be removed from the situation to fix the two fighters’ bond.

“Of course Lebron doesn’t NEED Kyrie, and of course Kyrie doesn’t NEED Lebron either, but imagine the power of both men sitting down, coming together, talking it out, and mending their relationship starting fresh now-in life where both men are even more mature than back then. Possibilities become endless. This same example goes for my two brothers.”

Check out Instagram post of Floyd Mayweather's trainer:

What happened to the friendship of Floyd Mayweather and Adrien Broner?

It can be recalled that Floyd Mayweather and Adrien Broner have had a close relationship in the past, with the latter sometimes referring to the Hall-of-Famer as his “big brother”.

However, everything has gone sour for the two boxers after they were involved in a beef that came to a head when Mayweather ripped Broner and called him an alcoholic during an interview in 2016.

In the lead-up to Broner's fight against Ashley Theophane in 2016, Mayweather supported 'Treasure', who was one of The Money Team's upcoming stars at the time and had been training with Mayweather back then.

After Broner defeated Theopane, he called out Mayweather, saying:

"Now I'm a man, at the end of the day, and I come from the streets, the trenches man, from the bottom, from nothing. I'm talking about water and cornflakes. I come from nothing and I will never let a man disrespect me like that. So he got to see me. I don't care if we spar or we fight, let's get it on."

Watch Adrien Broner call out Floyd Mayweather in 2016:

