When is Adrien Broner's next fight?

Former four-weight world champion Adrien Broner is set to make his return to the ring on August 20 2022 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Broner will face Omar Figueroa Jr.

Adrien Broner (34-4-1-1NC) has garnered more headlines for his activities outside of boxing than in the ring recently. In the last few years, Broner has faced jail time, money problems and a plethora of legal issues. Broner last fought in 2021, a unanimous decision victory over Jovanie Santiago. The last high-profile bout of his career came against Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao defeated Broner over 12 rounds via unanimous decision. Broner’s biggest moment of the bout was the post-fight interview wherein he clashed with Showtime’s Jim Gray. The interview would also become a meme, due to Broner claiming to have won a fight most people believed him to have lost.

Broner said:

“I beat him, everybody out there know I beat him. Everybody out there know I beat him, I controlled the fight, he was missing, I hit him plenty more times. I beat him.”

Watch the interview here:

Before the Pacquiao fight, Broner fought to a majority draw against Jessie Vargas. That was after a loss against Mikey Garcia. The last significant win of Broner’s career was in 2015 against Khabib Allakhverdiev for the WBA World Super Lightweight Championship. Allakhverdiev did retire after the bout and entered the bout coming off a loss to Jessie Vargas.

Inactivity has marred Broner's career as the fighter did not look like he was very dedicated to the sport of boxing. Broner was even tipped to be the next Floyd Mayweather once upon a time. Whilst Mayweather too has an exuberant personality, he has always been a consummate professional and worked hard.

Adrien Broner is a former four-weight world champion

Due to the controversies that have surrounded Broner's career for the last few years, it is easy to forget his achievements as a professional. In 2011, Adrien Broner became WBO Super Featherweight World Champion by knocking out Vicente Martín Rodríguez.

In 2012, Broner won the WBC Lightweight Championship before the distance by stopping Antonio DeMarco in the eighth round of their bout. Welterweight was next, as ‘AB’ defeated Paulie Malignaggi via split decision to become WBA World Welterweight Champion.

At the age of 26, Broner became a four-weight world champion by defeating Khabib Allakhverdiev.

Watch the aftermath of Broner vs. Allakhverdiev here:

