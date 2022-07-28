"He's trying to get all the advantages he can" - Alex Wassabi reveals KSI's fight demands in interview with Joe Weller

KSI (Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji) vs. Alex Wassabi is quickly approaching. The fight will take center stage on August 27 at the O2 Arena in London. This will be the Brit's first fight in nearly 3 years since his victory over Logan Paul.

Wassabi will be traveling to away soil to face the superstar and is entering the fight with the aim of securing an upset. However, the American has revealed that during negotiations, in order to get the fight made, he had to agree to numerous demands from his opponent.

While doing an interview with Joe Weller, a former opponent of Olatunji, Wassabi was asked how he is coping with the weight increase, to which he replied:

"It's rough. I think KSI knows that it's not going to be an easy fight, no matter what he says, he knows it's not going to be an easy fight. He's trying to get all the advantages he can get. Deji made me go up 10 pounds [when we fought] now I have to go up another 10 pounds... His team reached out and was like, 'Yo, we're gonna fight,' and I was like, 'Alright, cool.' And then his team said, 'KSI can get to 180 [pounds].' And I was like, 'Dang, that's a lot!'"

Wassabi later added:

"He said, if he loses to me, he stops music or YouTube... I'm pretty sure he said, 'If I lose to Alex, I'm done with music [and] I'm done with YouTube.' He said he'd never box again. So let me ask you this, Joe, why's there a rematch clause?"

Watch Wassabi's full interview here:

Alex Wassabi pays respect to Jake Paul but denies training together ahead of his clash with KSI

Alex Wassabi has appointed the same team as Jake Paul for his boxing career. Many have suggested that the 5-0 boxer will accompany Wassabi in his corner on fight night.

During the interview with Weller, the Brit asked Wassabi if Jake Paul would be alongside him on fight night against 'JJ', to which he replied:

"No. He's not going to be in my corner, we don't really talk."

Wassabi shared some photos of his previous fight at the time:

