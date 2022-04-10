All about Canelo Alvarez’s restaurant ‘El Pastor Del Rica’- location, menu, price and more

Canelo Alvarez is the biggest star in the sport of boxing, but he's also taken his talents to the restaurant business as well.

The Mexican superstar is a noted fan of food, specifically tacos, when he's not actively fighting. With that in mind, the 31-year-old, alongside his brother Ricardo, opened their own restaurant in 2014. The diner is dubbed 'El Pastor Del Rica'.

The restaurant is located in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico, the nation where the brothers hail from. The store's specialty is exactly what one would expect, as they sell Mexican food, and especially tacos al pastor.

However, they also sell meat such as chorizo, steak and more. Gringas, quesadillas and taquitos are also on the menu. As for the price of the food at the restaurant, it is quite affordable. Tacos de pastor, steak, chorizo and other meats cost 19.50 pesos each.

While Alvarez is currently the baddest man on the planet, he's also set himself up for after he's done competing with his successful restaurant.

See a picture of Canelo Alvarez's restaurant in the post below:

Canelo Alvarez is set to return against Dmitry Bivol in May

Canelo Alvarez has a lot on his plate this May. The Mexican superstar is heading up to light-heavyweight form for the first time since November 2019.

His last appearance at 175 pounds against Sergey Kovalev took place nearly three years ago. After a back-and-forth across 10 rounds, Alvarez made history by knocking out the Russian in the 11th frame to claim WBO gold.

In the years since that bout, the 31-year-old has continued his ascent into stardom by dominating the super-middleweight division. His last appearance in the ring took place in November 2021. He became the unified 168-pound champion by defeating Caleb Plant via 11th-round knockout.

Following that victory, there was widespread speculation about what Alvarez would do next. He was publicly courted by several top promoters in the sport, with many multi-million dollar deals being thrown his way. Eventually, Alvarez agreed to a three-fight deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

His first assignment as part of that contract is to take on WBA (Super) Light-Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol. The undefeated 19-0 titleholder is expected to be one of the biggest tests of Alvarez's career to date.

However, if the Mexican superstar is able to win, a third date with Gennadiy Golovkin awaits in September.

Edited by Harvey Leonard