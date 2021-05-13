Where does Canelo Alvarez live?

'Saul' Canelo Alvarez was born in Guadalajara, Mexico and currently resides in a million-dollar mansion in the metropolis. However, until 2015, Canelo used to live in Del Mar, California, in an 11,970 sq. ft home. This property was later sold for a whopping £6 million.

Canelo Alvarez is a poker enthusiast outside the ring and has a table set up in his house as well as a two-storey wardrobe containing more than 600 pairs of shoes. There are also the 38 horses on his ranch as well as off-road buggies, which he regularly uses to hit speeds of 100mph while driving around the area.

In his most recent outing, Canelo Alvarez defeated Billy Joe Saunders in a super-middleweight bout on May 8, 2021, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Canelo improved his professional record to 59-1 as Saunders' corner threw in the towel at the end of the eighth round.

With the victory, Alvarez added the WBO title to his WBA (Super), WBC, and The Ring magazine straps.

Canelo Alvarez wants to own gas stations

In an interview ahead of his fight against Billy Joe Saunders, Canelo Alvarez gave Graham Bensinger a tour of his million-dollar mansion. Alvarez also revealed that he is keen on venturing into business after hanging up his gloves.

According to Canelo Alvarez, he will continue boxing as long as he can although he no longer needs to step inside the ring to earn a living. Among other business interests, Alvarez also told Bensinger that he wants to own a chain of gas stations by the name of 'Canelo Energy'. Talking about his most challenging goal, Alvarez told Bensinger:

"As I said, I already have enough to retire right now, thank God. From everything that I have invested, I have… every three months I have between 4 and 5 million dollars that I receive. So I have enough, of course, to retire and have absolutely no problem."

"But I like boxing and I’m about to open 90 to 100 gas stations here in Mexico. They’re going to be called ‘Canelo Energy’. When you go to pump gas, I want everything to be Canelo’s – that’s my biggest challenge," revealed Canelo.