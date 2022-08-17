Amanda Serrano set to face Sarah Mahfoud on the undercard of Joyce vs. Parker

Amanda Serrano will return to the squared circle to face Sarah Mahfoud on September 24. Serrano, the WBC, WBO and IBO featherweight champion, will look to add another belt to her collection when she takes on the IBF featherweight champion.

The fight will be the co-main event for the upcoming Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker set to take place in Manchester, England. Most Valuable Promotion's official Instagram page recently announced the fight and stated:

"Amanda Serrano returns September 24th against the undefeated IBF Featherweight champion Sarah Mahfoud as the co-main of Joyce vs Parker. From Manchester, England, live on BT Sport Boxing."

Amanda Serrano was earlier set to defend her featherweight titles against Brenda Carabajal on August 6 at MSG [Madison Square Garden] on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. However, the entire card was canceled after the headlining Rahman Jr.'s weight cut issues.

While many fans would've wanted to see Serrano vs. Carabajal rescheduled, a fight against the undefeated Sarah Mahfoud could also be worth her while. The fight will be a great opportunity for "The Real Deal" to unify the women's featherweight division on September 24.

Eddie Hearn believes Amanda Serrano won't fight Katie Taylor again

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently reacted to talk of a potential rematch between Katie Taylor and Serrano. The two had their first meeting earlier this year in one of the best women's boxing matches ever.

The two went the distance at MSG with Katie Taylor coming out of the bout victorious thanks to a split decision in her favor. Since then, there has been constant speculation about a rematch, however, Eddie Hearn believes it will be very dangerous for Serrano to agree to fight Taylor again.

During an episode of the DAZN Boxing Show, Eddie Hearn said:

"When I say Serrano wouldn't take the rematch, I don't mean that disrespectfully, it's the truth. She's confirmed as well that she just wanted another fight. The problem is when you go and have back-to-back defeats, it puts your career in a different position...It's dangerous, because back to back defeats is never good for a career."

