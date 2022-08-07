5 potential opponents for Jake Paul after the cancelled Hasim Rahman Jr. fight

Jake Paul was set to face Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6 at the Madison Square Garden. However, the fight was called off due to Rahman Jr. failing to meet the contracted fighting weight.

Showtime sees Paul as the future of their boxing programming and has stood by the fighter amidst all the drama. There have been rumors of low ticket sales lingering around, but the television network continues to support 'The Problem Child'. As such, Paul is most likely to continue his career on Showtime PPV and could face a number of opponents next.

Here are five potential future opponents for 'The Problem Child'

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

A Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight just makes sense. Twice before, Tommy Fury has been scheduled to face 'The Problem Child'. On the first occasion, Fury backed out due to a lung injury and bacterial infection. In the build-up to that fight, Tommy Fury, his father, and Paul were all involved in an explosive press conference.

The fight was then booked again for the August 6 date. On the most recent occasion, Fury claimed that he was unable to enter the United States due to visa issues. 'TNT' uploaded a video on social media claiming that he was denied boarding at Heathrow Airport and that he was unaware why.

As a result, the fight fell through. Paul offered Fury $500k to fight in the UK, an offer which Fury publicly refused. Fury's refusal garnered a mixed reaction as fans accused him of ducking Paul for what would be a career-high payday.

Tommy Fury @tommytntfury Jake Paul @jakepaul I’m confident you are a scared little boy who doesn’t want to fight or understand business. I will pay you $500K to fight me in the UK. I will do it shortly after August 6. You accept? twitter.com/tommytntfury/s… I’m confident you are a scared little boy who doesn’t want to fight or understand business. I will pay you $500K to fight me in the UK. I will do it shortly after August 6. You accept? twitter.com/tommytntfury/s… I wouldn’t get out of bed to fight you for $500k 🤣 Let me know when you’re ready to have a serious conversation. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… I wouldn’t get out of bed to fight you for $500k 🤣 Let me know when you’re ready to have a serious conversation. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu…

Paul and Fury are two big names that have both made their clame to fame outside of boxing. Tommy Fury starred in the British reality TV show Love Island and gained significant influence through his relationship with girlfriend Molly-May Hague.

Jake Paul is best known for his YouTube channel and acting career, wherein he appeared on the Disney Channel show Bizaardvark.

Check out Jake Paul and Tommy Fury's press conference below:

Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate is a former kickboxer who has since transitioned into an influencer. As a kickboxer, Tate won two international sports karate association world championships. The Chicago-born kickboxer's true notoriety comes outside the combat sports world. He has been a vocal supporter of far-right political figures like Donald Trump and Nigel Farage and has been in the news for various criminal allegations.

Tate has called out Paul on multiple occasions. In 2020, Tate claimed that he had offered Paul $3 million for a fight, only for Paul to express no interest. Fans on social media have floated the idea of the bout around for a while. However, it appears to be close to happening.

YouTube News reporter Keemstar reported that a fight between the two was done and that it would take place later this year.

A controversial figure, Tate's home in Romania was raided by police as the fighter was the subject of a human trafficking investigation. The kickboxer also appeared on the reality TV show Big Brother, which he was quickly kicked out of after a video circulated of him hitting a woman with a belt.

Listen to Jake Paul respond to Andrew Tate below:

Jake Paul vs. KSI

Jake Paul and KSI are arguably the two biggest names in YouTube boxing, and fans have been calling for a fight between the pair for years now. The beef started when KSI called out Jake and Logan Paul several years ago. The younger of the two brothers responded on Twitter and said:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Who is PSI and why are people tweeting me about him? Who is PSI and why are people tweeting me about him?

KSI eventually decided to target Logan Paul, and the pair would go on to make YouTube diss tracks on each other. That would then culminate in them having two boxing bouts. The first fight was a draw, but the second fight was won by KSI via split decision.

KSI would then step aside from boxing and focus on other endeavors such as his music. KSI and Logan Paul recently revealed that they were business partners and launched an energy drink company together. Prime Hydrate has experienced a successful start so far and launched in two major markets: the United States and the United Kingdom. Prime has also linked up with Arsenal Football Club, KSI’s boyhood team.

In that time, 'The Problem Child' has launched his boxing career and had five professional fights. Both Paul and KSI have had opponents pull out of their bouts, and thus fans have clamored for a bout between the pair next.

Jake Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather fought Logan Paul at the Hard Rock Stadium in June 2021. The exhibition bout was an economic success and sold over one million pay-per-view buys. Tickets for the fight in the arena also sold healthily too.

Despite the fight's actual contestants, much of the build-up was dominated by Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' stole 'Money' Mayweather's hat at a promotional event for the boxing legend's fight with his older brother, an event which appeared to incense Mayweather and Mayweather's security team.

Eventually, Floyd Mayweather would offer Jake Paul a fight — but at 154 pounds. As Jake Paul usually weighs almost 40 pounds more than that during his bouts, a matchup with Mayweather seems like an unliklihood.

However, there is no reason why the pair could not come together for an exhibition bout as it would certainly make money.

Jake Paul vs. Anderon Silva

UFC Legend Anderson Silva is another name that has come up as a potential opponent for Jake Paul. Silva has fought twice in the boxing ring, the first instance of which came against former boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. While many expected the boxer to win, Silva successfully defeated Chavez Jr.

Silva also faced Tito Ortiz, who he dispatched in one round.

'The Problem Child' has a history of fighting UFC fighters, having fought Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley in the past. It would not seem out of the norm for him to fight Silva, who continues to appear in exhibition boxing events.

Anderson Silva has stated that he is willing to fight either of the Paul brothers. With Silva's and Paul's combined name value, the fight would likely sell.

