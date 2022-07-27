"It's dangerous" - Eddie Hearn reacts to talk of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2

Eddie Hearn has reacted to talk of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2.

'The Real Deal' faced 'KT' in April at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Heading into the matchup, the fight was hyped as the biggest women's boxing match ever. Thankfully, the bout lived up to the hype it had going in.

The two had a back-and-forth war, ending with Katie Taylor winning via split-decision. Following the event, many, including the headliners, discussed an immediate rematch. Instead, Serrano decided to opt against a second outing, and is set to face Brenda Carabajal next month.

The female featherweight champion stated that she's still interested in a rematch, but doesn't want it next. The 33-year-old cited her titles as the reason against the move. She wanted to defend her belts before moving back up in weight again to face 'KT'.

Katie Taylor's promoter, Eddie Hearn, isn't sure if he's buying the idea. On The DAZN Boxing Show, the head of Matchroom Boxing stated that he believes Serrano turned down the fight due to fear of losing two in a row. Hearn stated:

"When I say Serrano wouldn't take the rematch, I don't mean that disrespectfully, it's the truth. She's confirmed as well that she just wanted another fight. The problem is when you go and have back-to-back defeats, it puts your career in a different position...It's dangerous, because back to back defeats is never good for a career."

Watch Eddie Hearn's comments about Amanda Serrano below:

Who could Katie Taylor fight next?

With Amanda Serrano being busy with Brenda Carabajal, Eddie Hearn has targeted Katie Taylor's next fight to be against an MMA star.

The rematch between 'The Real Deal' and 'KT' hasn't come to fruition. Following that, the head of Matchroom Boxing was quick to note that there was no shortage of contenders for his fighter. In fact, the two fighters that Hearn would like to see Taylor fight are former UFC champions.

Last month, Hearn confirmed that he was looking at both Holly Holm and Cris Cyborg as potential opponents. 'The Preacher's Daughter' is a former boxer in her own right, and an accomplished one. She was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame this summer as well.

Cyborg, on the other hand, hasn't boxed before. However, she's still an accomplished striker and is signed to Bellator. They're broadcast by Showtime, who've worked with Hearn in the past. Furthermore, the Brazilian recently teased a fight with Taylor on Twitter.

