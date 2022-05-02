WATCH: Amanda Serrano straight back into training with Jake Paul after losing to Katie Taylor

Amanda Serrano fought Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden on April 30. It was the first time that two women had headlined a main event at the historic stadium. Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn managed to sell out the New York venue for what was called the biggest fight in women's boxing.

Paul uploaded a video to social media which showed the former champion training with him. Here's what Paul said in the video:

"Bit of a robbery, Amanda's already training for the rematch. Eddie Hearn let's run it back, in Ireland, no problem. But everyone wants to see that fight again and Amanda's gonna win this time, she's already in training."

The bout was a slugfest, with both women giving their all. Amanda Serrano took the fight to Taylor early as the Irishwoman stuck to counter-punching. Taylor's risky strategy worked well until round five. The Puertoe Rican pushed her opponent up against the ropes and connected with some strong shots. Taylor was hurt and unsteady on her legs.

Taylor did survive till the end of the round, and the slugfest continued throughout the fight.

Watch the video below:

Amanda Serrano sends a message to her fans after her split-decision loss to Katie Taylor

Amanda Serrano lost all her belts to Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden. The former Unified Lightweight World Champion was not dejected, however, and was her usual bubbly self as she addressed her fans:

"To all the fans who watched the fight, who came out to show their support. I truly love you guys, that's why I have this heart to show you all the support. I'm sorry I didn't win guys, but I'm still a champion, I'm still your champion, I felt that way and it's just onto the next one. I'm still going to be a champion and I'm still going for Undisputed."

All signs show that there will be a rematch. Despite hurting Taylor multiple times, Serrano was unable to finish the fight, and she could choose a more aggressive approach should the bout happen.

Watch the video below:

