"This means everything to me"- Amir Khan suggests his fight against Kell Brook is the most important one of his career

Amir Khan has claimed that his upcoming bout against Kell Brook is the crucial fight of his career.

The highly anticipated grudge match between Khan and Brook is just a few weeks away and 'King' has made it known that this fight means a lot to him. Khan recently revealed that he believes his legacy is on the line against Kell Brook.

Khan also suggested that if it were to be one of his final fights, he would want to do everything he can to win. Speaking to FightHype, Khan said:

"This means everything to me, my legacy, my whole boxing career because I have to win this fight. If this is one of my last big fights, I want to make sure I shine, I look good in it. I don't want to be remembered as a fighter who was really good in his mid-age and as he got older he kind of fell off there."

Watch Amir Khan's full interview with FightHype below:

Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook gets major fights added on the undercard

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook is a grudge match that a lot of people have been looking forward to. A few interesting additions have been made to the card recently.

The Khan vs. Brook event will go down on 19th February at the AO Arena in Manchester. The undercard for the event recently got three exciting fights announced, with two of them being for titles.

BOXXER @boxxer fresh off a 2021 fight of the year contender,



| Feb 19 | AO Arena Manchester | @skysportsboxing Box Office Fight confirmedfresh off a 2021 fight of the year contender, @bradrea_ meets the undefeated @CraigMcCarthy77 #KhanBrook | Feb 19 | AO Arena Manchester | @skysportsboxing Box Office Fight confirmed ✅ fresh off a 2021 fight of the year contender, @bradrea_ meets the undefeated @CraigMcCarthy77 😤#KhanBrook | Feb 19 | AO Arena Manchester | @skysportsboxing Box Office https://t.co/ZX3u25F4Vr

Brad Rea will take on Craig McCarthy in a highly enticing middleweight bout. It is worth noting that Rea is coming off a fight of the year contender against Jez Smith. We can certainly expect this to be a battle full of fireworks.

BOXXER @boxxer



| Feb 19 | AO Arena Manchester | @skysportsboxing Box Office #KhanBrook #KhanBrook 𝙈𝙖𝙟𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 @TashaJonas steps up to face former world title holder, @EwaPiatkowska1 , in an iconic fight for the WBO Super-Welterweight title as chief support for | Feb 19 | AO Arena Manchester | @skysportsboxing Box Office 𝙈𝙖𝙟𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 📣 @TashaJonas steps up to face former world title holder, @EwaPiatkowska1, in an iconic fight for the WBO Super-Welterweight title as chief support for #KhanBrook 🔥#KhanBrook | Feb 19 | AO Arena Manchester | @skysportsboxing Box Office https://t.co/Rp5FBAwYRy

Tasha Jonas will defend her WBO World Women's Super-Welterweight title against Ewa Piatkowska. Charlie Schofield will take on Germaine Brown to defend his English Super-Middleweight title.

BOXXER @boxxer



| Feb 19 | AO Arena Manchester | @skysportsboxing Box Office Title fight confirmed @Chaz_Schofield defends his English Super-Middleweight title against @Gmanbrown23 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #KhanBrook | Feb 19 | AO Arena Manchester | @skysportsboxing Box Office Title fight confirmed ✅ @Chaz_Schofield defends his English Super-Middleweight title against @Gmanbrown23 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏆 #KhanBrook | Feb 19 | AO Arena Manchester | @skysportsboxing Box Office https://t.co/YqqyCHScJw

Also Read Article Continues below

With the full card for the event finally shaping up, it will be interesting to see how well the show does come February 19th.

Edited by John Cunningham