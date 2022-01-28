Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook gets major additions to its undercard

The undercard for Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook has recently been announced with some big fights.

The highly anticipated grudge match between Amir Khan and Kell Brook is an event that the boxing world is looking forward to. To make the event much more interesting and worth a while, three more fights have been announced that will take place on the undercard of the event.

BOXXER @boxxer



| Feb 19 | AO Arena Manchester | @skysportsboxing Box Office #KhanBrook #KhanBrook 𝙈𝙖𝙟𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 @TashaJonas steps up to face former world title holder, @EwaPiatkowska1 , in an iconic fight for the WBO Super-Welterweight title as chief support for | Feb 19 | AO Arena Manchester | @skysportsboxing Box Office 𝙈𝙖𝙟𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 📣 @TashaJonas steps up to face former world title holder, @EwaPiatkowska1, in an iconic fight for the WBO Super-Welterweight title as chief support for #KhanBrook 🔥#KhanBrook | Feb 19 | AO Arena Manchester | @skysportsboxing Box Office https://t.co/Rp5FBAwYRy

Tasha Jonas will take on Ewa Piatkowska for the WBO World Women's Super-Welterweight title. Charlie Schofield will defend his English Super-Middleweight crown against Germaine Brown.

BOXXER @boxxer



| Feb 19 | AO Arena Manchester | @skysportsboxing Box Office Title fight confirmed @Chaz_Schofield defends his English Super-Middleweight title against @Gmanbrown23 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #KhanBrook | Feb 19 | AO Arena Manchester | @skysportsboxing Box Office Title fight confirmed ✅ @Chaz_Schofield defends his English Super-Middleweight title against @Gmanbrown23 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏆 #KhanBrook | Feb 19 | AO Arena Manchester | @skysportsboxing Box Office https://t.co/YqqyCHScJw

The event will also see an enticing Middleweight bout. Brad Rea, who is coming off a fight of the year contender, will take on Craig McCarthy.

BOXXER @boxxer fresh off a 2021 fight of the year contender,



| Feb 19 | AO Arena Manchester | @skysportsboxing Box Office Fight confirmedfresh off a 2021 fight of the year contender, @bradrea_ meets the undefeated @CraigMcCarthy77 #KhanBrook | Feb 19 | AO Arena Manchester | @skysportsboxing Box Office Fight confirmed ✅ fresh off a 2021 fight of the year contender, @bradrea_ meets the undefeated @CraigMcCarthy77 😤#KhanBrook | Feb 19 | AO Arena Manchester | @skysportsboxing Box Office https://t.co/ZX3u25F4Vr

Khan vs. Brook will go down on 19th February at the AO Arena in Manchester. With the full fight card finally shaping up, it will be interesting to see how the event plays out.

Amir Khan is training with Terence Crawford ahead of his fight against Kell Brook

'King' vs. Kell Brook is just under a month away and Khan is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for his fight. Khan recently shared a video of himself training with Terence Crawford.

In the post, Amir Khan confirmed that Crawford had flown out to Colorado to help him train. 'King' said:

"On the circle pad with the p4p champ @terencecrawford , thanks for coming out to Colorado Springs to help me out in training camp"

Watch Khan train with Terence Crawford below:

Amir Khan @amirkingkhan On the circle pad with the p4p champ @terencecrawford , thanks for coming out to Colorado Springs to help me out in training camp 🥊 On the circle pad with the p4p champ @terencecrawford , thanks for coming out to Colorado Springs to help me out in training camp 🥊 https://t.co/I0he7sHy55

It was a surprising sight to see considering Khan and Terence Crawford have fought in the past. The two men shared the boxing ring back in April 2019. Walking into the fight, 'King' was coming off back-to-back wins, however he was still a massive underdog.

Crawford ended up dominating the majority of the fight after knocking his opponent down in the first round itself. Eventually, 'Bud' walked with a sixth-round TKO win to his name.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is safe to say that the two men have put their rivalry in the past as Terence Crawford is helping Khan train for his upcoming match against Brook.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim