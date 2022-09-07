"He is literally old enough to be your dad" - Fans declare Anderson Silva fight a "lose-lose" situation for Jake Paul after official announcement

UFC legend Anderson Silva is set to take on YouTuber Jake Paul in a boxing match on October 29. Many fans believe that Paul, who is 22 years younger than Silva, is in a lose-lose situation no matter the outcome.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is a done deal, per sources. Oct. 29. Phoenix. Showtime PPV. Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is a done deal, per sources. Oct. 29. Phoenix. Showtime PPV.

Anderson Silva is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all-time. His list of accomplishments includes the longest win streak in UFC history, the longest title reign in UFC history, and the most title defenses in UFC middleweight history. He is 3-1 in the boxing ring with his only loss in the ring coming nearly 25 years ago. Jake Paul is currently 5-0 as a pro-boxer.

Paul took to Twitter to announce the fight, drawing reactions from fans:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Jake “The Problem Child” Paul vs Anderson “The Spider” Silva Jake “The Problem Child” Paul vs Anderson “The Spider” Silva

🛸 @OmarAb96 @jakepaul Bro, he is Literally old enough to be your dad @jakepaul Bro, he is Literally old enough to be your dad 😂

_ad @0_ad10 @jakepaul How about you fight an young fighter jakey @jakepaul How about you fight an young fighter jakey

Kolby Humberstone @kolballer24 @jakepaul Literally a loss/loss situation. You either lose to a 47 year old mma fighter and ur “boxing career” is over or you beat a 47 year old and it literally does nothing to solidify you as a pro boxer. Fight a real pro this is pathetic @jakepaul Literally a loss/loss situation. You either lose to a 47 year old mma fighter and ur “boxing career” is over or you beat a 47 year old and it literally does nothing to solidify you as a pro boxer. Fight a real pro this is pathetic

Dylan Laffey @dylan_laffey27 @jakepaul L + fight a pro boxer + silva is pushing 50 @jakepaul L + fight a pro boxer + silva is pushing 50

Ty @BFloMafia @jakepaul He’s 47 and is not a boxer. I’m not moved @jakepaul He’s 47 and is not a boxer. I’m not moved

Even at his advanced age, Anderson Silva may be Paul's toughest opponent to date. In his first five fights, Paul has took on a YouTuber [AnEsonGib], a retired NBA player [Nate Robinson], and retired MMA fighters [Tyron Woodley 2x and Ben Askren], he is yet to fight a legitimate pro-boxer.

Does Anderson Silva or Jake Paul have the advantage?

According to MMA analyst Ariel Helwani, the October matchup between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul will take place at a catchweight of 187 pounds. It will be an eight-round affair, as Silva's last two fights and Paul's last three have been.

Jake Paul is currently the underdog in his matchup against the Brazilian. This should come as no surprise, according to MMA analyst and former fighter Chael Sonnen, who noted that Silva is nearly impossible to touch.

Silva is 47-years-old and well out of his prime. However, he doesn't have much to lose. His mixed martial arts legacy is already cemented.

While Paul has never fought a professional boxer, Silva has. 'The Spider' defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision over a year ago. While Chavez Jr. is not the fighter that his legendary father was, he is a former champion who was in his 60th pro fight when he fought Silva.

