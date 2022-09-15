"Crying like a little girl" - Andrew Tate calls Logan Paul a 'b**ch' for his apology after his Japanese Suicide Forest video

Andrew Tate called Logan Paul a b**ch for his constant need to 'please' the matrix after being canceled once for his Japanese Suicide Forest video.

Back in 2018, Paul visited the infamous Japanese Suicide Forest while he was visiting the country. He was looking to capture some 'haunted' footage while he was in the forest. However, he ended up coming across a corpse.

Paul faced a lot of backlash for the video he uploaded, which showed the lifeless man's body in it. He even had his YouTube account demonetized for a while. He made an apology video which also received its fair share of criticism. Afterwards, he took a break from content creation on the platform.

In a recent interview, Andrew Tate condemned 'The Maverick' for his fear of being canceled:

"He was canceled before and it emotionally destroyed him. He sat on camera crying his eyes out like a little girl instead of being a man about it. He is so fearful of the mob and so scared of being canceled again, he's gonna sit there and say anything he's told, he doesn't believe that s**t."

According to 'Top G', the experience Paul had with getting canceled has made him so fearful that he no longer expresses his true thoughts. Tate believes Paul bends to the will of the 'mob' or what Tate calls, 'The Matrix' because he is scared of getting canceled again.

Take a look at the video posted by TheBreadBatch on Twitter:

Andrew Tate calls out Logan Paul and Mike Majlak for being two-faced

In the same interview, 'Top G' went on to talk about how Paul and his best friend Mike Majlak were very courteous and even supportive of the former Kickboxing champion. However, as soon as he got banned from all social media platforms, they immediately started trashing him and making videos condemning him:

"Before I got canceled, him and his boyfriend Mike did endless videos supporting me, laughing about me, saying how funny I was, tagging me in Instagram, inviting me places etc. Second I'm canceled, they flip reverse it, s**t themselves coz they don't wanna get canceled too. They are children, that's all they are. So Logan Paul's a b**ch."

Logan Paul and Andrew Tate have been going back and forth on social media as their rivalry continues to grow. 'The Maverick' was even going to post a call-out video on 'Cobra Tate' but decided against it because he did not want to give the 'canceled' influencer any exposure.

Take a look at the video:

