Did Andrew Tate ever get knocked out in a professional fight?

Prior to becoming the Internet’s most hated person, Andrew Tate was once a world champion kickboxer.

Dubbed the “King of Toxic Masculinity”, Tate claims to have a professional record of 43-9. He was born in Luton, Bedfordshire, and won both the ISKA Full Contact Cruiserweight and Light Heavyweight championships.

Just recently, a video of him getting beat up has gone viral on social media. The video was the final match of a tournament called Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators where he faced Slovenian Franci Grajs.

In the video, Tate, wearing United States shorts, was caught with a series of punches and knee strikes that led to him falling into the middle rope and dropping to the deck.

The referee immediately waved off the contest for the sake of Tate's health.

Watch Andrew Tate get knocked out in a professional kickboxing match:

The 35-year-old is currently one of the most famous personalities on TikTok, where videos of him have been watched over 11 billion times. He also runs 'Hustler's University', a social network based on Discord where he sells training courses about how to make money, attract women, and achieve what he perceives to be the ultimate male physique.

Will Andrew Tate fight KSI?

Andrew Tate recently threatened to smoke KSI who has been critical of his actions recently.

In his podcast Tate Speech: Emergency Meeting, he said:

"This is a personal message to you KSI. I had no problem with you. I don't f***ing know you. I don't watch your bull**** YouTube channel. But when I get banned, you want to go from a fan to just f***ing instantly cowering out to the Matrix. That makes you a hypocrite. There is nothing more disgusting in the world with a male hypocrite."

He also challenged the YouTuber-turned-boxer to a 12-round boxing match, saying:

“I'll break every bone in your f***ing face and you know it.”

KSI responded, seemingly agreeing to a fight against Tate.

“Crying from outside of the club. Jake Paul and you can get it soon. I WANT ALL THE SMOKE.”

ksi @KSI . Jake Paul and you can get it soon.



ksi @KSI . Jake Paul and you can get it soon.

I WANT ALL THE SMOKE twitter.com/ron5817/status…

KSI is coming off two knockout victories on the same night against rapper Swarmz and pro boxer Luiz Alcaraz Pineda.

