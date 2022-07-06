Watch: Andy Ruiz Jr. shows off lightning hand speed ahead of heavyweight clash against Luis Ortiz 

Andy Ruiz Jr. recently posted videos to his Instagram story to give fans some insight into how his training is going ahead of his heavyweight matchup with Luis Ortiz. The match is being targeted for September 4, 2022 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

This will be Ruiz Jr.'s first fight back since his bout with Chris Arreola in May last year, which he won on points.

Since fans last saw him, Ruiz Jr. has gone through a metamorphosis and dropped even more weight. Now working with a new trainer, it seems the focus of his camp is to become lighter on his feet and utilize more speed. The video posted to his Instagram story shows off his fast hands, which is a difficult and uncommon feat for many heavyweights to achieve.

Ruiz Jr., nicknamed 'Destroyer', now holds both devastating knockout power and blinding speed which fans can be sure to see put on display in the ring against Luis Ortiz.

Michael Benson



Andy Ruiz Jr showing off his heavyweight hand speed on the pads today, training for the Luis Ortiz fight on Sept 4th…

Andy Ruiz Jr. on his comeback

After his rematch loss to Anthony Joshua for the heavyweight titles in 2019, Andy Ruiz Jr. took time away from the ring before coming back to take on Chris Arreola in 2021.

After another hiatus, 'Destroyer' is finally making his long-awaited return to the ring, and he is excited to be back.

As reported by Boxing Junkie, Ruiz Jr. stated:

"I'm so excited to be back in the ring in front of all of my fans in Los Angeles on September 4. This is my chance to prove to everyone that I'm going to be the heavyweight champion of the world again. I'm super motivated to be facing a great fighter like Luis Ortiz, so my fans can expect to see me at my best. Everyone has wanted to see this fight, and we've going to give everyone a war on fight night."

This motivated and optimistic Andy Ruiz Jr. is new and improved from the fighter fans have seen in his last two matches, which did not showcase 'Destroyer' in his best form.

Ruiz Jr. posted this to his Instagram:

