“I’ll have them all” – Joe Joyce ready to face Tyson Fury or winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua II

After a statement win against Christian Hammer last weekend, Joe Joyce expressed his desire to face Tyson Fury or the winner of the August 20th rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

‘Juggernaut’ hammered Hammer in their heavyweight clash over the weekend, earning a fourth-round TKO victory at the iconic Wembley Arena in London, England. The win allowed Joyce to retain his WBO international and WBC silver heavyweight titles and add his name onto the list of elite heavyweights in the world.

With championships currently being held by Fury (WBC) and Usyk (IBF/WBA/WBO), Joyce (14-0, 13 KOs) knows he has to wait a little longer until the undisputed match gets done between Fury and the winner of Joshua vs. Usyk 2. However, the Brit claimed if they give him a shot at one or more of those belts, he’s ready to take any of them.

Speaking to talkSPORT Boxing, Joyce said:

“I’ll have all of them… Obviously, there’s a couple of fights that need to happen with the undisputed, but them titles are available for me to capture early next year... I’m at the top of the rankings, edging closer like in the overall rankings. In just a couple of more fights, I’ll be heavyweight champion of the world, I believe.”

He went on to say:

“I’m ready now. If the opportunity comes about, then I’m ready. I can raise my game and fight against whoever. I’ve had enough experience now to know I’m ready.”

Watch takSPORT Boxing's full interview with Joe Joyce:

Joyce’s eagerness to immediately cash in on his world title shot is understandable, considering that at 36 years old, he’s older that top heavyweights Fury, Joshua, and Usyk. Although he only turned professional five years ago, he will certainly bank on his extensive amateur experience in climbing the heavyweight world ladder.

Joe Joyce to return in September

Shortly after defeating Christian Hammer, Joe Joyce’s promoter Frank Warren revealed the date of the Olympian’s next bout.

In a tweet, Warren said:

“The next date for @JoeJoyceBoxing is locked in for September 24th. First, he watches the @usykaa v @anthonyjoshua rematch with heavy interest!”

It remains to be seen who ‘Juggernaut’ will be facing next. Considering his history with the current heavyweight kings, it would be very interesting to see him face off with either Fury, Joshua, or Usyk in the near furture.

In the amateur ranks, Usyk defeated Joyce on points in the World Series of Boxing. Joshua and Joyce, meanwhile, trained against each other and sparred on numerous occasions. Fury was also a former sparring partner for Joyce.

