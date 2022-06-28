Watch: Andy Ruiz Jr. flexes phenomenal physique ahead of clash against Luis Ortiz

ESPN Ringside posted a video to their Twitter page of Andy Ruiz Jr. showing off his slim physique ahead of his fight with Luis Ortiz. The heavyweight pay-per-view showdown is scheduled for Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

This will be Ruiz Jr.'s second fight since his rematch with Anthony Joshua in 2019. The former Unified Heavyweight Champion will be looking to put himself back in position to make a second run for the belt.

In preparation for his clash with Luis Ortiz, Ruiz Jr. has seemingly dropped a miraculous amount of weight. Now training under Canelo Alvarez's legendary coach, Eddy Reynoso, it appears the Mexican heavyweight has been working on slimming down and becoming leaner to face Ortiz in battle.

It seems Ruiz Jr.'s training has focused on becoming more agile at a lighter weight as he steps up to face the Cuban knockout artist. He had previously shed some pounds to face his last opponent Chris Arreola, but has continued to stick to his training and diet regimen to reign in his physique.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside



@Andy_destroyer1 Andy Ruiz is getting ready for his PPV fight against Luis Ortiz in Sept. Andy Ruiz is getting ready for his PPV fight against Luis Ortiz in Sept. 👀🎥 @Andy_destroyer1 https://t.co/FyxF6e8JFS

Andy Ruiz Jr. background and stats

Andy Ruiz Jr. was catapulted into fame when he shocked the world after dethroning Anthony Joshua as the heavyweight king in June 2019 at a packed Madison Square Garden. Having stepped in on late notice to replace Joshua's opponent, nobody had expected anything from Ruiz Jr.

When he TKO'd 'AJ' in the 7th round, all eyes landed themselves on 'Destroyer' with new interest. This win created history as he became the first boxer of Mexican descent to win a world title at heavyweight.

With a record of 34-2, with 22 knockouts, Ruiz Jr. earned his nickname through trial. As an amateur, he worked to a 105-5 record under Fernando Ferrer and won two Mexican National Junior Olympic gold metals and a title at the Ringside World Championships. He also represented Mexico in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

His only two losses have come from Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua in their rematch for the heavyweight title. Some of his other wins include Chris Arreola, Alexander Dimitrenko, Kevin Johnson, Devin Vargas, Franklin Lawrence, and Josh Gormley.

Ruiz Jr. posted this video to his Instagram about staying in the zone and working hard:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far