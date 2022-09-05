Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Luis Ortiz: Latest betting odds and betting tips

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz is scheduled to go down at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) in Los Angeles, California on September 4.

The fight between the two former heavyweight contenders could potentially set up a mega fight next year with fellow Premier Boxing Champions stablemate Deontay Wilder.

According to DraftKings, Ruiz is a massive favorite to win the bout at -380. Ortiz comes in as a moderate underdog at +275.

Many think the fight is Ruiz’s to lose. Given he’s over 10 years younger that his Cuban counterpart, the oddsmaker put the best bet on Ruiz winning via decision (+260).

Ruiz normally stops his opponents in the early rounds, but that is very unlikely to happen against a seasoned knockout artist in Ortiz who is formidable when he's got fresh legs.

Ruiz may be off to a very competitive start but he will most likely assert his youth to dominate as the fight progress.

Both fighters have been relatively inactive since 2020, but a win over the weekend may boost their chances of another shot at glory.

Ruiz, 32, was last seen bouncing back from a loss in the Anthony Joshua rematch, outpointing fellow Mexican slugger Cris Arreola in May 2021 with new trainer Eddy Reynoso in his corner.

The 43-year-old Ortiz, meanwhile, struggled before finally stopping Charles Martin in six rounds last January.

How to watch Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz live?

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz will be streamed live on Fox Sports pay-per-view in the USA. The pay-per-view price has been set at $74.99.

The fight will take place on Sunday, September 4. The main card will begin at 9 PM ET/ 2 AM GMT. The main-event ring walks are expected to begin at 12 AM ET/ 5 AM GMT.

The headliner was made official as Luis Ortiz weighed in at 245.25 pounds. Meanwhile, Andy Ruiz Jr., who has struggled with his weight in the past, came in at 268.75 pounds.

The co-main event features Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez. The two lightweight contenders had an intense staredown in the weigh-ins, as they refused to break focus.

Edited by Virat Deswal