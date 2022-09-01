Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz purse and pay-outs:- How much money will both the boxers earn? 

Andy Ruiz Jr. is set to return to the boxing ring against Luis Ortiz this weekend in Los Angeles. While the winner of this bout could put himself in a position to potentially get a title shot, both fighters will walk away with a hefty payday as well.

It is worth noting that the official purses of the upcoming Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz have not been revealed as of yet. However, we can get an estimate from the two's previous purses.

'The Destroyer' was last seen inside the ring against Chris Arreola and according to Bloody Elbow, he bagged himself $1 million for the fight. On the flipside, Luis Ortiz's last outing against Charles Martin saw him earn $1.5 million, according to Total Sportal.

So, it's safe to say that both fighters will once again walk away with upwards of $1 million in the upcoming fight. However, their actual fight purses will only be known after the inclusion of pay-per-view percentages after the fight.

Andy Ruiz Jr. talks about his fight against Luis Ortiz

'The Destroyer' is keen on securing another world title shot. To get closer to his dream of becoming a two-time world champion, he will need to get past Luis Ortiz this Saturday in emphatic fashion.

Luis Ortiz is coming off an impressive TKO win over Chris Martin earlier this year. The heavy hitter has lost just two bouts in his career, both against Deontay Wilder. However, he has since returned to winning ways and will look to add another knockout to his resume on September 4.

Andy Ruiz Jr. is well aware of the threat his opponent will pose and is ready for a high-voltage fight. Ahead of the highly anticipated heavyweight clash, Ruiz Jr. issued a subtle warning to Luis Ortiz by saying:

“When I hit somebody and they fall straight to the canvas, it’s an amazing feeling. You are unstoppable at that moment. I want to become a champion again and that’s exactly why I am working my a** off. Because I know what it takes to win that fight. Both of us are trying to rip each other’s head off and that’s exactly what they are gonna see on September 4.”

