Andy Ruiz Jr. wants to fight Tyson Fury - “I hope he doesn’t retire”

Andy Ruiz Jr. is hoping Tyson Fury will not retire from boxing without giving him the opportunity to share the ring with him.

In an interview with FightHype.com, Ruiz Jr. claimed that he has nothing but respect for the ‘The Gypsy King’. He added that a bout between himself and the WBC Heavyweight Champion would be massive:

“Man, I hope he doesn’t retire, and I hope he gives me the opportunity to fight him. Mexico, England, and the United States, it’s going to be a mega-fight if he does... I’ve got nothing but respect for Tyson Fury. I love him, bro.”

Watch Andy Ruiz Jr.’s full interview with FightHype.com below:

Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) lost his IBF, WBA and WBO belts to Anthony Joshua in December 2019. He has fought only once since then, beating Chris Arreola via unanimous decision.

The 32-year-old Mexican-American fighter will get a chance to once again climb the heavyweight ladder when he faces Luis Ortiz on August 13 in Los Angeles.

While Fury has claimed that he’s retired, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman believes the English heavyweight will fight again.

Andy Ruiz Jr. wants to become world champion again

In the same interview with FightHype.com, Andy Ruiz Jr. expressed eagerness to become a world champion once more.

“God made me a champion for being chubby & fat, and that’s the same way I’m going to be. That’s the same way I’m going to be champion again. Mark my words, baby.”

Ruiz Jr., who has been a professional for over a decade, also discussed his latest fight against Chris Arreola in May 2021. He was dropped early in the fight, but clawed his way back to win on points. 'Destroyer' added:

“That was a hell of a fight. Truth is I underestimated him. I’m sure he was training hard for me, but things happen. I know what I didn’t do in preparing for that fight. I think I dropped too much. I focused too much on my weight, trying to look cut up.”

Edited by C. Naik