"We will give him the time he needs" - The WBC confirm they're not pushing Tyson Fury to make a final decision

Following Tyson Fury's retirement announcement after beating Dillian Whyte, it has been questioned whether or not the champion will actually retire. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has stated that they are in contact with Fury:

"We spoke and we're going to be speaking in the near future. We will give him the time he needs."

Despite all of the questioning about whether or not 'The Gypsy King' is retiring, he made himself very clear on Piers Morgan's Uncensored. He stated that he's reached the pinnacle of the sport and now wants to enjoy his days with friends and family while he still has health and time on his side:

"This is the truth, the gospel truth, nothing but the truth: I'm done. Every good dog has it's day, and like the great Roman leader said, there'll always be somebody else to fight."

Fury explained he didn't have anything else to give to boxing, and no amount of money would be bringing him back to the ring. Regardless, fans are still suspicious, even more so now that the WBC President has stated he's been in contact with Tyson.

Tyson Fury's retirement life

Since retiring, Tyson Fury has been living a life of luxury. He and his wife have been enjoying vacationing in southern France, and have been seen out eating and drinking.

The champion has also posted videos of him and his father going for early morning coffees together, then going for a run and doing some shadowboxing.

Fury has been in high spirits since retirement, and has even announced his book that will soon be hitting the markets. It will detail his life, and all that has gone on behind the scenes that fans of his did not know about the heavyweight champ.

Named 'Gloves Off', it will be out in November 2022, but is currently available for pre-order now. 'The Gypsy King' has always been open about mental health issues he has struggled with. Now, in his tell-all book, he will get deep into what the life of a fighter is truly like.

