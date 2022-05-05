"The WBC will fully support him" - Mauricio Sulaiman discusses Tyson Fury's future and retirement 

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has stated that the organization has been in contact with Tyson Fury about his future in boxing. They are prepared to support him in whatever direction he plans to go, even if that direction is retirement.

In his interview with Sky Sports, Sulaiman stated:

"We are ready to support him on whatever he decided. If he decides to retire, the WBC will fully support him."

Fury has recently claimed he is retired, and will be spending his time now focusing on family. However, this does not seem to be a finalized decision, as per Sulaiman's statement.

Tyson Fury's boxing legacy

Tyson Fury, more affectionately known as 'The Gypsy King', is an iconic figure in boxing. From his outlandish personality to his prowess in the ring, Fury draws attention and adoration from fans around the world.

The two-time Heavyweight World Champion has a record of 32-0-1, with 23 of those wins coming by way of KO.

He has had some unbelievable matches against notable figures like Steve Cunningham, Deontay Wilder, Derek Chisora, and Wladimir Klitschko.

Fury has always been outspoken about mental health, and has shared his ups and downs with his struggles with depression. He took time away from boxing after an anti-doping issue, which brought his mental health issues to light, and announced he would be making his return in 2018.

His return included having his sights set on Deontay Wilder. The two eventually put on a two-fight barn burner with Fury winning both times.

In an Instagram post, Fury promoted his new book which discusses everything that has gone on behind the scenes in his life.

In the caption, he states:

"I'd been at rock bottom after my mental health issues, I was overweight, depressed. But day-by-day I was plotting my way back. Back then, becoming a world champion against seemed like an impossible dream, even clown talk at time. Today, I've reached the summit of boxing."

While Tyson Fury's future in boxing may be uncertain at the moment, one thing is for sure: he will bring 'The Gypsy King' mindset with him wherever he decides to go.

