Andy Ruiz Jr. wins against Luis Ortiz via decision - full card results ft. Isaac Cruz and others

Andy Ruiz Jr. took on the hard-hitting Luis Ortiz in a rare Sunday night pay-per-view event at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and it is safe to say that the WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator lived up to the hype.

The Mexican returned to the ring after more than a year of absence following his win over Chris Arreola, however, his performance showed no signs of ring rust. 'The Destroyer' looked to be in full control of the fight from the start and even knocked down 'King Kong' three times during the course of the fight.

FOX Sports: PBC @PBConFOX



#RuizOrtiz Andy Ruiz gets his third knock down of the fight late in the 7th round! Andy Ruiz gets his third knock down of the fight late in the 7th round!#RuizOrtiz https://t.co/dcEa7HqCxu

While Luis Ortiz also had his moments, he failed to assert any kind of dominance over Andy Ruiz Jr. and ended up suffering a unanimous decision defeat. The scorecards at the end of the twelve rounds read: 113-112, 114-111, 114-111 in favor of 'The Destoryer'.

Premier Boxing Champions @premierboxing With 3 knockdowns, and a fight that was everything that we expect in a heavyweight fight of this caliber, @andy_destroyer1 defeats Luis Ortiz by UD in a WBC title eliminator on @PBConFOX PPV. #RuizOrtiz With 3 knockdowns, and a fight that was everything that we expect in a heavyweight fight of this caliber, @andy_destroyer1 defeats Luis Ortiz by UD in a WBC title eliminator on @PBConFOX PPV. #RuizOrtiz https://t.co/cefLxqOovV

With a win over Luis Ortiz, Andy Ruiz Jr. has put himself in a position to take on Deontay Wilder for a potential interim WBC Heavyweight Championship. It is worth noting that 'The Bronze Bomber' is currently set to take on Robert Helenius on October 15.

Apart from the highly anticipated Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz title eliminator, fans were looking forward to Isaac Cruz's lightweight matchup against Eduardo Ramirez. The fight ended up being rather one-sided as Cruz was dominant from the first bell.

Isaac Cruz was quite clearly the aggressor and was landing more-effective punches. His efforts were quickly rewarded as ended up securing an emphatic second-round knockout victory. Following his win, 'Pitbull' called out Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney for a potential fight.

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz: Full card results

Andy Ruiz defeated Luis Ortiz via unanimous decision (113-112, 114-111, 114-111)

Isaac Cruz defeated Eduardo Ramirez via second-round knockout

Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores ended in a majority draw (96-94, 95-95, 95-95)

Edwin de los Santos defeated Jose Valenzuela via third-round TKO

