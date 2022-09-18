Angie Martinez reveals why she decided to co-host Mike Tyson in his HotBoxin' podcast - "It’s not for work, it’s not for money’"

American radio personality and rapper Angie Martinez has revealed the reason behind deciding to co-host Mike Tyson's HotBoxin' podcast.

It is worth noting that Angie Martinez first came on the show as a guest in July of this year. However, she was later called upon by 'Iron Mike' to co-host a few episodes of his podcast with him. While many would think that she joined the show because of money, Martinez has revealed that she joined the podcast just for the experience.

During a recent episode of HotBoxin' with Mike Tyson in which American rapper Fat Joe came on as a guest, Angie Martinez elaborated on why she had joined the show.

"When Mike calls and says, 'Hey, you wanna co-host a couple of episodes?' It's not for work, it's not for money, it's just because, for the experience. It's the energy, it's just the good times, you know what I'm saying?"

Mike Tyson reveals he did not wanted to be a fighter until he saw Muhammad Ali

Tyson has given his best advice to young people trying to find their passion in life. 'Iron Mike' is arguably one of the greatest heavyweights to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. But that feat did not come easy for him.

-- Mike Tyson “The ones who lost and quit, well their demons will follow them to their grave because they had a chance to face them and they didn't. You have to face your demons or they will follow you to eternity.”-- Mike Tyson https://t.co/Kmpyn3W3U3

Tyson has had a troubled past and has had to go through a lot to get to the point where he is considered to be one of the best. During a recent QnA session for his YouTube channel, a fan asked him to give advice to young people.

While suggesting that he didn't know he wanted to be a fighter until he saw Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson said:

"Hey Dom, listen, you need to have a goal, look at some aspect in life and say this is what I want to be and you should put all your aspects and all your determination and your will to reach that goal... I didn't know I wanted to be a fighter until I seen Muhammad Ali while outside a reformatory and it just snapped. I didn't think I wanted to be anything Dom, but a criminal."

