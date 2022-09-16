"I didn't want to be a fighter until I saw Muhammad Ali"- Mike Tyson responds to a 19-year-old asking him what he should do next in his life 

Mike Tyson has revealed his best advice for young people trying to find their career or passion in life.

Tyson is arguably one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, and it is no secret that he is a big fan of Muhammad Ali. In a question and answer session for his YouTube channel, a fan asked 'Iron' Mike what his number one piece of advice for young people was. He replied:

"Hey Dom, listen, you need to have a goal, look at some aspect in life and say this is what I want to be and you should put all your aspects and all your determination and your will to reach that goal... I didn't know I wanted to be a fighter until I seen Muhammad Ali while outside a reformatory and it just snapped. I didn't think I wanted to be anything Dom, but a criminal."

Tyson had a troubled childhood and would often fall into trouble and find himself in juvenile detention centers.

It was during this time he turned to boxing and quickly progressed and started training under Cus D'Amato. He stuck to boxing and put his all into it and soon enough he became the youngest world heavyweight champion at just 20 years old.

Roots of Combat @RootsOfCombat “The ones who lost and quit, well their demons will follow them to their grave because they had a chance to face them and they didn't. You have to face your demons or they will follow you to eternity.”



Mike Tyson and legendary WWE wrestler Ric Flair meet up and smoke a joint

Mike Tyson had a legendary link-up with the legendary Ric Flair on the streets of Chicago after attending a cannabis conference together. Tyson just dropped his new line of products for his company Tyson 2.0 and Flair was trying them out alongside the former Heavyweight Champion. 'Iron' Mike exclaimed:

"This has gotta go viral."

Ric Flair posted the video on Twitter and it did indeed go viral. The video has over 6 million views at the time of this article and that number is consistently going up. Flair took one puff of the joint and said:

"Ric Flair drip, Mike Tyson 2.0, go woo on a b**ch."

Tyson responded:

"You think we're gonna get canceled?"

The pair then looked at each other and burst out laughing. The former WWE and WCW superstar is Tyson's business partner in the Tyson 2.0 brand. The pair attended the cannabis conference in Chicago together to promote their new range of products. The pair were even seen smoking on stage at the press conference as they spoke to the audience about the positive effects of smoking weed.

