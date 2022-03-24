"I've become a true cannabis advocate" - Ric Flair thanks boxing legend; announces new partnership

Ric Flair has never been one to back down from a business opportunity and make a name for himself. The 16-time World Champion is now moving into the cannabis industry.

The Nature Boy has proclaimed himself as a true advocate for cannabis and has thanked Mike Tyson for it. Flair has aligned himself with the Baddest Man on the Planet to partner with his newly launched cannabis brand Tyson 2.0 as the acquisition of a majority stake in Ric Flair Drip, Inc. was announced on Thursday.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to his social media to share a photo of himself with Tyson and promote the partnership.

"Thanks To @MikeTyson And Tyson 2.0, I’ve Become A True Cannabis Advocate And Enthusiast. Tyson 2.0 Products Make Me Go “WOOOOO!”, And Soon My Fans Everywhere Can Get In The Ric Flair State Of Mind – Limousine Riding, Jet-Flying, Feeling Good, And “WOOOOO!” @ChadBronstein @Aloumis"

The allegiance between the two legends is strategic for both as Tyson's cannabis company acquires Flair's likeliness and trademarks to launch strains and edible products.

Mike Tyson praises Ric Flair as a wrestling icon

Mike Tyson is without a doubt an icon in the boxing world and has praised Flair for being an icon of the wrestling world.

The Baddest Man on the Planet is ecstatic to have the opportunity to partner up with the two-time Hall of Famer. Tyson spoke highly of Flair in an interview with Benzinga and also commented on their shared vision for cannabis.

"Ric is a wrestling icon and we are excited to team up to launch the ‘Ric Flair’ line of cannabis products that speak to the high level energy he brings, Ric and I go way back so there’s a lot of common ground – but most importantly, he believes in the power of cannabis and knows it can be game-changing. Soon, everyone will be saying, WOOOOO!” Mike Tyson said.

The cannabis company was co-founded by Tyson and has surged in popularity due to successful branding strategies. This included a move to sell edible products shaped like ears, inspired by the controversial ear bite from Tyson on Evander Holyfield.

It's going to be extremely interesting to see what kind of products get unveiled by the brand new with the Flair partnership.

