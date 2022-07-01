"I thought I was looking like Muhammad Ali" - Anthony Joshua recalls losing to Oleksandr Usyk on points 

Anthony Joshua believes he was winning his first fight against Oleksander Usyk in September last year. Joshua endured a unanimous decision defeat to Usyk, losing his WBA, WBO, and IBF World Heavyweight Championships.

‘AJ’ said during the first press conference:

“I swear I thought I was [beating Oleksandr Usyk]. I thought I was looking like Muhammad Ali in there... I didn’t get any impression that I was losing, that's why when they announced his name I was kind of like huh?”

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside AJ was shocked when he lost to Usyk in their first fight AJ was shocked when he lost to Usyk in their first fight 😲 https://t.co/JplqDP0sP2

Most observers, commentators and fans watching the fight, however, believed that Usyk was winning most of the rounds. He delivered a boxing masterclass and outboxed the former champion. The Ukrainian looked to be much the quicker man and stuck to his plan throughout, constantly tagging Joshua.

Anthony Joshua's corner may have cost him the fight

In Anthony Joshua’s corner, the story was very different. The reason ‘AJ’ believed that he was doing so well in the contest was due to the advice from his trainers. Trainer Joby Clayton praised Joshua for his work and told him that he was doing a stellar job in the contest. Rob McCracken implored Joshua to feint and step back.

The praise Joshua was getting was even audible on the television broadcast of the fight. During the contest, you could audibly hear the cries of ’Brilliant AJ' despite it not looking so brilliant.

Praise and plaudits are often used by trainers to help motivate and relax a fighter from the pressure of a boxing contest. In this case, however, it appeared as if the advice had confused Joshua. It perhaps led him to think that he was winning a contest that he was losing.

Thus Joshua, did not try to press forward or stop Usyk despite being well behind on the scorecards. One of Anthony Joshua's strengths as a fighter has always been his punch power. Joshua is also a tremendous finisher and when he gets an opponent hurt or in trouble, he usually ends the bout.

‘AJ’ however did not press on during the Usyk fight, instead it was Joshua who looked to be hurt towards the end of the fight.

Watch the bout and Anthony Joshua react to defeat:

Oleksander Usyk, on the other hand, was told by his corner to stick to his game plan and not go for the knockout. The advice clearly did him well as even though he did not try to stop the fight, he hurt and controlled his opponent.

Oleksander Usyk was declared the winner by unanimous decision with scores of 117-112,116-112, and 115-113. It could have been wider, but there was no doubt Usyk deserved to be the new WBA, WBO, and IBF World Heavyweight Champion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far