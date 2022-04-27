"Say less" - Anthony Joshua breaks silence as Usyk rematch date gets close to being made official

Anthony Joshua is gearing up to fight Oleksandr Usyk in a highly anticipated rematch this summer. Joshua and Usyk's first fight proved to be a major upset as the latter was able to beat 'AJ' via unanimous decision.

The former heavyweight champion has been eager to face 'The Cat' since and is looking to avenge his loss. While the rematch has been in the works for a while now, it looks like we finally have a date in hand.

Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently revealed that July 23rd has emerged as the front runner date for the rematch. However, according to Hearn, the venue hasn't been decided just yet, but they are scouting sites in the Middle East and the UK.

Check out the tweet by Michael Benson below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn has confirmed that July 23rd is the frontrunner date for the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch and said they're in final negotiations with sites in the Middle East and UK options to host the fight. [ @DAZNBoxing Show] Eddie Hearn has confirmed that July 23rd is the frontrunner date for the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch and said they're in final negotiations with sites in the Middle East and UK options to host the fight. [@DAZNBoxing Show]

As the date for Joshua vs. Usyk 2 gets close to being made official, 'AJ' took to Twitter to seemingly take a shot at his critics. The former heavyweight champion said:

"Say less."

Check out Joshua's post below:

Tyson Fury dismisses a future showdown against Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury has dismissed a potential bout with Joshua. 'The Gypsy King' recently secured an emphatic sixth-round knockout victory over Dillian Whyte as he defended his WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles.

Going into the fight against 'The Body Snatcher', Tyson Fury spoke about retiring from the sport on multiple occasions. Interestingly, a few days before his bout, 'The Gypsy King' was asked to comment on the chances of him going up against Anthony Joshua next if the latter manages to beat Usyk in their rematch.

While fans would love to see Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua, 'The Gypsy King', on the other hand, suggested that he's been around the sport long enough for top contenders to step up to him.

According to the Englishman, they've all missed out on an opportunity to face him inside the squared circle and his decision to retire from the sport is final.

During an interview with talkSPORT, Fury said:

"Nah, they've had their chances, that has sailed, gone. They've had so many chances to grow a pair and step in the ring and do battle with 'The Gypsy King' and they didn't do it. For whatever reason, whether it was gonna be money, or belts, or pride. They had their chance and now it's flew away. I'm sorry, but this is it. Tune in now, because you're never gonna get to see big GK in action again after this, this is it."

Watch Fury's interview with talkSPORT Boxing below:

