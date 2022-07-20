Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksander Usyk II tickets now on sale: Here is how to get them 

Tickets for the heavyweight rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksander Usyk are now on sale. The bout, labeled 'Rage on the Red Sea’ is set to take place a month from now, on August 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Speculation of whether the bout would go ahead had started to grow on Twitter due to the lack of published ticketing information. Today, on the same day Matchroom Boxing and DAZN shared that the bout is a month away, ticketing information has been released and tickets are now on sale.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The bout will take place at the Jeddah Super Dome. The venue is the largest dome arena in the world.

Ticket prices vary greatly depending on the area that fans would like to sit in for the bout. The cheapest available tickets are labeled General Ticket 4, these are priced at 375 SAR ($73USD ,₹5850INR). The most expensive tickets for the bout are ringside Row 1 tickets priced at 20,000 SAR ( $5300USD, ₹425,524INR).

There are already very few ringside row 1 tickets available.

Fans will need a visa to enter the country of Saudi Arabia, and information regarding visas can be found on the visit Saudi website. Currently, only those from 49 countries are eligible to get a visa to visit the country.

Anthony Joshua fights are always massive events, and it is likely that this fight will be too. Tickets usually sell out fast, so fans will need to be quick to snap up tickets.

The demand may however not be as great as previous Joshua fights due to the difficulty of entering Saudi Arabia. The fight is only a month away leaving fans little time to secure flight tickets and accommodation in the country.

The undercard for Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksander Usyk II is incomplete

Whilst ticket details have now finally been confirmed, there are still some uncertainties for the show. The undercard at the moment features only one confirmed fight, Badou Jack against Richard Rivera. Tyrone Sprong has also been added to the undercard without any confirmed fight.

Being on the undercard of a bout of this magnitude would be beneficial for a fighter due to the eyes that will be on the event. Nevertheless. it is apparent that an undercard is not needed to sell the event due to the fanfare Anthony Joshua brings.

Watch the press conference here:

