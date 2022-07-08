Anthony Joshua drops a glimpse of intense ice bath ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Anthony Joshua posted a photo of him submerged in a frigid ice bath as part of his recovery from training ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in August.

Though uncomfortable, ice baths have a very important purpose, especially for athletes of extremely taxing and rigorous sports, such as boxing. The point of an ice bath, also known as cold water immersion, is to reduce soreness and speed up muscle recovery after a grueling workout.

Ice baths are a form of cryotherapy, so by submerging in a tub for 10 to 15 minutes after a tough workout, it can help reduce inflammation. Cold water constricts blood vessels, so when one gets out of an ice bath, the vessels dilate and can better flush away metabolic waste, making people feel better post workout and have an easier recovery period.

While certainly not the most enticing activity to do after a hard training session, the benefits it offers are extremely important, especially for someone preparing for one of the biggest boxing rematches in the sport's history.

Watch Anthony Joshua's post here:

Anthony Joshua on why he left his trainer Robert McCracken

Anthony Joshua parted ways with his former trainer Robert McCracken. He has since made statements about some of the reasoning behind it including that it was important for fighters to experience new things and trainers, and find what best works for the individual.

Joshua has also revealed that he left his training team because they did not tell him he was losing to Oleksandr Usyk while cornering him in their first meeting in 2021.

Joshua stated that the cornering he received did not paint a clear picture about his standing in the fight, and he had been thinking that he was ahead in their bout. Joshua has likened the rests between rounds to a pitstop, where the cornermen only have a moment to help their fighter catch their breath, re-energize, and make quick, on-the-ball mental and physical adjustments.

Heading into his rematch with Usyk, Joshua has cultivated a corner that has sworn to make sure he knows exactly where he stands in their fight over 12 rounds.

'AJ' added this training clip to Instagram:

