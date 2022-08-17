Watch: Anthony Joshua reveals how boxing saved his life and got him out of prison 

Anthony Joshua has revealed how boxing saved his life, instated discipline in him and kept him from going to prison. 'AJ' was born in London and went to Nigeria until he was 12 to attend boarding school. When he returned, he was not in the right company and got into trouble, facing a court case. In the latest trailer for his fight against Oleksandr Usyk, he explained how boxing saved him:

"For me, boxing is like self-development. I needed some sort of discipline. I was a kid on my own, court case at the time, looking at double figures and I happened to end up in a boxing gym and I got found not guilty and this is where it's led me now."

Anthony Joshua went from a court case as a teenager to a two-time heavyweight world champion. He is arguably one of the greatest heavyweights that the UK has produced and is looking to further his legacy on August 20. He is looking to win back his belts from the Ukrainian and become a three-time heavyweight world champion.

With a new trainer in Robert Garcia and a new team, Joshua looks like an improved man with an improved mindset as compared to his first fight.

Anthony Joshua reveals why he can't lose his rematch to Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua has spoken out about why he can't lose against Oleksandr Usyk again. The first time the pair squared off, the Ukrainian came to the Briton's backyard and outclassed him in front of his home crowd. This time around, Joshua will look to switch things up and win back his belts from 'The Cat'. In an interview with Sky Sports, he spoke about why he cannot lose again:

"I just can't go back to London without the belts, to be honest. I just don't want to go back to London without the belts. I know I say that the belts don't mean anything, but deep down they mean something. I just want to win basically. I just don't want to go back without winning and I know I can win. The mind is strong."

Joshua wants to return to London as a winner. On Saturday night, he will fight Oleksandr Usyk at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in an attempt to win back his belts and pursue an undisputed title fight against Tyson Fury.

