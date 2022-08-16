"I just don't want to go back to London without the belts" - Anthony Joshua reveals why he can't lose to Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch

Anthony Joshua was widely known for being the heavyweight champion the world, but since losing to Oleksandr Usyk in September 2021, that's no longer the case. Joshua has expressed his urge to secure revenge in the next meeting due to the pressure of regaining his world title belts.

Before losing to Usyk, the Brit held the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight world titles, which he reclaimed from Mexico's Andy Ruiz Jr. in December 2019.

Ahead of the upcoming rematch, the Brit spoke with Sky Sports. The former two-time heavyweight world champion was asked what motivates him to win the rematch, to which he replied:

"I just can't go back to... London, without the belts to be honest. I just don't want to go back to London without the belts. I know I say that the belts don't mean anything, but deep down they mean something. I just want to win basicall, I just don't want to go back without winning and I know I can win. The mind is strong."

Joshua added:

"I believe... all things should come to pass. [So] I'm claiming victory now, [and] hopefully it comes all into existence on August 20th."

Ultimately, Joshua's biggest pressure is avoiding a third defeat on his professional record. The Brit is a pay-per-view star with many fans, but three blemishes on his record will not look good for the 32-year-old.

Despite there being significant pressure on AJ's shoulders for the first time since his rematch with Ruiz Jr., he has proven to be a dangerous competitor when he is the challenger.

Watch AJ's full interview with Sky Sports here:

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing



Anthony Joshua sits down and talks through the changes he's made ahead of 🗣️ 'Mentally, refuse to be beat.'Anthony Joshua sits down and talks through the changes he's made ahead of #UsykJoshua2 🗣️ 'Mentally, refuse to be beat.' Anthony Joshua sits down and talks through the changes he's made ahead of #UsykJoshua2. 👇 https://t.co/9R5cVayufW

Anthony Joshua and his former heavyweight world titles

Anthony Joshua won his first world title in 2016 against Charles Martin via second-round knockout. This victory netted 'AJ' the IBF heavyweight world title, which Martin won by defeating Vyacheslav Glazkov in the same year.

The Brit then went on to defeat Wladimir Klitschko and Joseph Parker for the WBA, WBO, and IBO World Championships.

In 2019, Joshua lost his world titles against Andy Ruiz Jr., who stepped in to replace Jarrell Miller. Later that year, 'AJ' avenged his loss by reclaiming his world championship status following a dominant display against the Mexican.

Overall, Joshua has won all of his title challenges and lost two defenses of his belts.

Watch the full Joshua vs. Martin bout here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by kennedyking2016