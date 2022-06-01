Anthony Joshua's 258 MGT signs 'Man of Steel' - Here's what we know

Anthony Joshua's promotional company, 258 MGT, has signed a young prospect named Anthony Herrera. Herrera has had two professional fights, most recently in March this year. He knocked out his opponent, Jose Toribio, in the fourth round.

Herrera's first fight took place on the undercard of the Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. fight. He stopped his opponent, Jonathan Tejeda, in the second round.

His second fight was also fairly high-profile. It took place on the Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Roman Gonzalez card.

Herrera's recent deal also puts him in partnership with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing. His next fight will be against Kennyn Valenzuela on June 10 on the undercard of Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Esteban Bermudez.

The bout is expected to elevate the young American's profile even further. Boxing Scene reports that Herrera said:

"My goals for 2022 would be to expand my following and fanbase, fight on the biggest cards of the year, dominate in every fight, and become prospect of the year for 2022."

258 Management also stated:

"We have been monitoring him for some time now and he clearly has the pedigree and potential to be a future world champion but also the charisma and personality to be a star outside of it."

A look at Anthony Joshua's promotional company

Anthony Joshua's promotional company, 258 MGT, describes itself as "a bespoke management company developing athletes beyond their sport." This means that it manages broadcast relationships, fight negotiations, commercial partnerships, training camp, and 'brand building' for its fighters.

The company recently signed British Olympian Ben Whittaker, who made international news by hiring SugarHill Steward as his trainer. DAZN released a statement from the company shortly after, stating:

"His performance at the Olympics and the media attention he generated not only back in the UK but also in Japan only confirmed what we knew. We want to make him into one of the biggest stars of the sport and one of the first from the UK to break into the Asian market and appeal to a younger audience demographic.”

258 also signed heavyweight boxer Derek Chisora in 2021. Other fighters represented by the company include Joshua Buatsi and Campbell Hatton.

