Anthony Joshua's trainer predicts that Oleksandr Usyk will get knocked out in the rematch 

As fight week for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 begins, predictions and bets are starting to be placed on the outcome of the exciting clash.

After a dominant performance by the Ukrainian in their first encounter, Joshua will enter the fight as the underdog. However, the Brit and his team are confident that they can rectify their mistakes from the first encounter.

The Brit's previous coach was Robert McCracken, who was with the former champion for the entirety of his career. After facing another professional defeat, 'AJ' opted to team up with Robert Garcia, as well as Angel Fernandez, who has been with Joshua for some time.

During an interview with iFL TV, Fernandez boldly expressed his prediction for the rematch, stating:

"The final prediction has been the same since AJ came into Loughborough from day one, and we're going to knock this guy out. That's the way we've trained, and that's what we're going to try and do."

Fernandez played a role in recruiting Garcia to 'AJ's team, as they share similar philosophies and identify as close friends.

Watch the full clip from Fernandez's interview here:

Anthony Joshua's new approach from his new training team

When Anthony Joshua was handed a second career defeat by Oleksandr Usyk last year, he spent some time scouting for a new coach to join his team. This took the Brit to America, Dubai, and numerous other locations to find the best option.

Ultimately, 'AJ' took the option of Robert Garcia, the trainer of former world champions Marcos Maidana and Mikey Garcia.

It's evident from recent social media images that the Brit has gained more mass for the upcoming rematch. This suggests that his strategy will be to use his strength and natural stature to his advantage.

To further this, Joshua's most impressive performances have come when he's unloaded his heavy shots, which have often resulted in knockouts.

With 'AJ' being the first heavyweight to enter Garcia's tutelage, many fans are expressing their eagerness to see the boxer upset the odds and reclaim his heavyweight championships.

View Joshua's latest physique here:

