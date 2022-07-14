"He's a mean guy"- Robert Garcia says Anthony Joshua will show 'Insane power' against Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua's trainer Robert Garcia recently spoke about the improvements he has seen in his fighter ahead of his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. Garcia took over as the new head coach for the Brit ahead of his rematch against the Ukrainian.

The Mexican has coached 12 World Champions to their titles and is an offensive-minded coach. This is something 'AJ' will need to overcome 'The Cat'.

Garcia was at the Kubra Pulev vs. Dereck Chisora fight when Joe Leigh from Seconds Out approached the Mexican trainer. He asked him what Anthony Joshua's mentality was, going into the rematch against Usyk. Robert Garcia replied saying:

"We're pushing him, you know me and Angel Fernandez are pushing him to be aggressive, to be a mean guy in the ring, to try to hurt anybody in front of him and you know and he's been doing that lately so I'm very happy."

He then spoke about Joshua's power, saying:

"Well you know what, he's got insane power. He probably has more than any other Heavyweight in the division, so use it why not. You know, look for the power punch, look to hurt his opponent."

Robert Garcia is a more attack-minded trainer. That is perhaps exactly what Anthony Joshua will need more of to stand a chance against Oleksandr Usyk. In the first fight, his offensive threats were close to none against the Ukrainian.

Robert Garcia reveals what Anthony Joshua told him about his loss against Oleksandr Usyk

In the same interview, Joe Leigh asked Robert Garcia what he thought of Joshua vs. Usyk I and why he thought 'AJ' lost that fight. In response, Garcia spoke about what the Brit told him about the loss:

"I think he was just thinking or prepared to win a fight. From what he tells me, he was just thinking of going all twelve rounds but never thought, you know, I got to win the fight and just thinking got to go twelve rounds. So that makes a big difference, I think right now he'a thinking of winning and he's thinking of hurting somebody."

Anthony Joshua will look to win his belts back in dominant fashion and return to his offensive best. The Brit is known to be a viscious knockout machine, however, he did not display that side of himself at all in the last fight.

