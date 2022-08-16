"Mike Tyson was sent from heaven" - Anthony Joshua praises Mike Tyson and says he could never be like him

Anthony Joshua praised Mike Tyson and said that he could never be anything like him. 'AJ' is a week away from what could possibly turn out to be the most important fight of his life against Oleksandr Usyk. The Brit faces the Ukrainian in a rematch at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Joshua is on a quest to win his titles back from Usyk and become a three-time world champion.

In a recent interview, he praised Mike Tyson and said he was 'sent from heaven'.

Take a look at what he said, per Michael Benson on Twitter:

"Not everyone can be like Mike Tyson. Mike Tyson was sent from heaven to grace us with his boxing talent. Mike is a unique specimen. I can learn from him, but I cannot ever be anything like Mike Tyson. He was a separate case in my opinion."

Mike Tyson is considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers in the history of the sport. On Saturday night, 'AJ' will look to etch his name alongside the likes of 'Iron' Mike by winning his belts back from Oleksandr Usyk. If Joshua manages to win, there is also the possibility of an undisputed title fight against Tyson Fury. There is a lot at stake for the Brit on Saturday night.

Take a look at the tweet by Michael Benson:

Anthony Joshua shows love to Sky Sports as he arrives in Saudi Arabia ahead of his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua arrived in Saudi Arabia for his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk at the Jeddah Superdome this Saturday. The pair are set to headline the card in the Middle East, just as 'AJ' did when he fought Andy Ruiz Jr. As he arrived in Saudi Arabia for the fight, he stopped for a quick interview with Sky Sports and showed them some love.

The interviewer asked 'AJ' how he was feeling after traveling and asked if he was tired. Joshua replied:

"A little bit, but gotta make time for Sky you know what I'm saying? Built me from the start and all that stuff so shoutout to the Sky people. I love you and I miss you so much."

Anthony Joshua left Sky Sports earlier this year after being signed to them for years. He joined DAZN this year in a multi-million dollar deal, with the first fight under his contract being the rematch against Usyk. Despite parting ways with Sky Sports, he maintains a good relationship with them.

Watch the interview below:

Anthony Joshua says 'sparring is irrelevant' as Fight Week gets going in Jeddah 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐡𝐮𝐚 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐝!Anthony Joshua says 'sparring is irrelevant' as Fight Week gets going in Jeddah 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐡𝐮𝐚 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐝! 🚨Anthony Joshua says 'sparring is irrelevant' as Fight Week gets going in Jeddah 🇬🇧 https://t.co/2xDhzOHe9l

