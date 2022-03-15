"Massive"- Frank Smith compares Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder to Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Frank Smith has termed the probable Anthony Joshua vs Deonay Wilder fight as massive. The Matchroom Boxing CEO went on to compare the Joshua vs Wilder bout to Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in an interview with Boxing Social's Andi Purewal:

" I think Deontay Wilder is a massive fight..even like looking in terms of , you compare it to the Usyk fight in terms of eyeballs, that's huge. And up there with like Fury-Whyte as well, that's massive."

In the interview, Smith spoke about a number of big fights that are yet to take place. He mentioned that the Joshua vs Wilder fight is certainly going to be an interesting one. Smith also spoke highly of Joshua and praised him for his determination and courage in wanting to win back the titles he lost last year.

Anthony Joshua has not stepped into the ring since his loss to Oleksandr Usyk six months ago. He will look to make a statement with a win over Wilder in their much-anticipated clash. Two-time World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury also made his prediction for the Joshua vs Wilder fight:

"I'd say BronzeBomber would KO the bum inside 3 rounds."

Anthony Joshua reveals his top five picks for an interim bout before taking on Oleksandr Usyk

The rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk was delayed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Since 'The Cat' decided to defend his home country, there is no clarity as to when he will return to training. Joshua has revealed a list of the top five contenders he would want to take on in an interim bout while he waits for Usyk to return.

The top five picks are as follows:

Deontay Wilder Otto Wallin Luis Ortiz Joe Joyce Joseph Parker

What remains to be seen is whether Joshua and Wilder will be stepping into the ring for a heated brawl.Or if boxing fans will be left cooling their heels for a bit more. If the fight comes to fruition, it will undoubtedly be one of the most thrilling contests of the year.

