Deontay Wilder's manager gives an update about his health after he was transported to the hospital following KO loss to Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel gave an update on Wilder's health. 'The Bronze Bomber' was transported to a hospital following the KO loss to Tyson Fury in their trilogy bout.

Former Los Angeles Times writer Lance Pugmire took to his Twitter handle to announce Shelly Finkel's update.

"Told by @BronzeBomber manager Shelly Finkel that Wilder is "fine." Good news!"

Michael Benson of talkSPORT earlier revealed that Deontay Wilder was taken to a hospital for precautionary checks.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder delivered one of the most impressive heavyweight clashes boxing has seen in a while. In the trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena, Wilder started on the front foot. However, Fury soon knocked 'The Bronze Bomber' down in the third round. The American quickly responded by scoring back-to-back knockdowns over Fury in the next frame.

Deontay Wilder knocks Tyson Fury down in the fourth round.

Wilder became the first person to knock Fury down twice in the same round. Many expressed their disbelief as they claimed that referee Russell Mora counted at a plodding pace which gave 'The Gypsy King' ample time to get up from the second knockdown in the fourth round.

Both heavyweights engaged in constant back-and-forth action thereon. Wilder showed signs of exhaustion as their bout continued while Fury still looked fresh in comparison. The Brit displayed a spectacular performance in the later rounds as he dropped 'The Bronze Bomber' for the second time in the tenth frame.

'The Gypsy King' continued the pressure in the next round and connected with a looping right hand. The heavy strike dropped Wilder onto the canvas and the referee soon called a stop to the bout. The fight marked an end to one of the greatest boxing rivalries in recent history.

Tyson Fury knocks Deontay Wilder out in the eleventh round.

The first fight between Fury and Wilder ended in a controversial stalemate. 'The Gypsy King' then dominated the American in the rematch, winning via TKO.

Deontay Wilder was wobbling while waving to fans after the bout

Deontay Wilder quickly exited the ring after the fight. He refused to shake hands with Fury and did not take part in the in-ring interview. A Twitter user shared a video in which the American was seen wobbling while waving to his fans on the way out. 'The Bronze Bomber' also appeared to be stumbling on his way back to the dressing room.

जेम्सOyange @JahKitungu #FuryWilder3 Man… Fury knocked the stability off Wilder, He was really stumbling even when walking out.. a sad night for our ancestors, the colonizers have won again, good win for Tyson Fury 👏🏿 #FuryWilderIII Man… Fury knocked the stability off Wilder, He was really stumbling even when walking out.. a sad night for our ancestors, the colonizers have won again, good win for Tyson Fury 👏🏿 #FuryWilderIII #FuryWilder3 https://t.co/H1GcwUzfRF

According to CompuBox Punch Stats, Fury landed 150 strikes on Wilder, out of which 119 were classified as power punches. The cumulative damage of the strikes could be a plausible reason for Wilder's lack of equilibrium.

