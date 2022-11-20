Anthony Taylor has claimed that he will face Floyd Mayweather in a boxing fight next year. This comes a day after 'Pretty Boy' figured in a scuffle with MMA fighter Dillon Danis.

In a series of tweets, the MMA fighter-turned-boxer has made it clear that he is eyeing a fight with the 50-0 boxing legend. In a tweet shortly after reports of his altercation with Danis hogged the headlines, Anthony Taylor said:

"@FloydMayweather you next!!!!!!!!"

A day later, he then claimed that he would face Mayweather, whom he regarded as "the greatest fighter of all time," in a bout next year. He said in another tweet:

"Next year I will be sharing the ring with the greatest fighter of all time none other than @FloydMayweather. My respect for this man is beyond. I might talk and fool around but I respect this man very much and vice versa!"

Mayweather is coming off a sixth-round TKO win over YouTuber Deji in an exhibition fight on November 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Taylor figured on the undercard of Mayweather vs. Deji, where he faced Jack Fincham. No winner was declared as the catchweight bout reached the full four rounds.

Who is Anthony Taylor?

Anthony Taylor started his combat sports run as a featherweight for Bellator in 2015. Under the promotion, he only managed to win one of his four bouts and then proceeded to fight in various organizations such as Cage Fighting, British-based BAMMA, and Universal Reality Combat Championship.

Overall, he accumulated seven wins in his 12 MMA fights across different organizations. He last fought in MMA against Chris Avila at Bellator 238 in 2020, which he won via majority decision.

The California-born Taylor then switched to boxing and made his debut against Tommy Fury, the half-brother of two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Woodley. He lost that bout via unanimous decision.

The 33-year-old's first boxing win came in his third professional bout against Juan Manuel Rodriguez Chavez via a second-round TKO.

Earlier this week, he got into an altercation with Bellator athlete Dillon Danis, during which 'Pretty Boy' delivered a vicious hook to the jiu-jitsu athlete's face. Taylor was upset with Danis for attacking KSI at Misfit Boxing weigh-ins and retaliated.

