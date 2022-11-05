Former MMA fighter turned celebrity boxer Anthony Taylor recently made headlines by calling out Floyd Mayweather during a press-conference.

'Pretty Boy' currently holds a professional MMA record of 7-5. However, it is worth noting that his last MMA fight was over two years ago. On the flipside, he has a boxing record of 3-3 with his most recent win coming back in October this year against Ashley Rak-Su. As of now, he is set to take on British celebrity Jack Finchman on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji.

Going into his bout against Jack Finchman, Anthony Taylor urged for a potential fight against 'Money' during the recently held Mayweather vs. Deji press-conference. While suggesting that he deserves to fight 'Money', Taylor said:

"I think what we really want to see is 'Pretty Boy' Anthony Taylor vs. 'Money' Floyd Mayweather. Now that's a fight. I'm the most qualified fighter to be fighting Floyd Mayweather in exhibition. I've fought on Showtime, some of the biggest fights y'all ever seen on pay-per-view. I deserve to fight Floyd."

Watch Anthony Taylor call out Mayweather below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[📽️ Floyd Mayweather looking utterly baffled as he's randomly called out by Anthony Taylor at the press conference for his exhibition fight with Deji…[📽️ @GlobalTitansFS Floyd Mayweather looking utterly baffled as he's randomly called out by Anthony Taylor at the press conference for his exhibition fight with Deji…[📽️ @GlobalTitansFS] https://t.co/TKvr78n4n3

Floyd Mayweather plans to host an exhibition bout in the United Kingdom

'Money' is currently set to return to the boxing ring for an exhibition bout later this month. Scheduled for November 13 and will take on British YouTuber Deji at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Ever since hanging up his gloves in 2017, Mayweather has had four exhibition bouts and is gearing up for the fifth. Interestingly, he has no plans of stopping anytime soon. During a recently held press-conference, 'Money' revealed the details of his next potential exhibition.

Mayweather revealed that he and the organizers of Mayweather vs. Deji: Global Titans are planning to host an exhibition bout in the United Kingdom next year in February. He said:

"February we're looking forward to coming here and putting on an exhibition for the fans in the UK. Because I never got to come over here and actually fight here when I was actively fighting. Hopefully, in February we can come over here and do an exhibition if it's possible."

Watch the full Mayweather vs. Deji press-conference below:

Poll : 0 votes