Are KSI and Deji brothers?

KSI and Deji are two of the most popular YouTubers to have ever laced up the boxing gloves. Aside from this, the other thing that the two social media stars share is their surname.

Yes, KSI, otherwise known as Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji, and Deji, Babadeji Daniel "Deji" Olatunji in real life, are brothers. Their parents are of Nigerian descent, and both of them are considered among the biggest content creators in the UK.

The Olatunji brothers ranked first and second as the "UK's Most Influential YouTube Creators" by Tubular Labs in 2015, with 'JJ' ranking first.

The two have had an on-and-off relationship throughout the years. In May 2019, Deji released a 45-minute video talking about his brother and the bullying he supposedly endured over the years. He claimed that the older Olatunji "never took his side."

'JJ' lost a substantial amount of subscribers on his YouTube Channel following Deji’s revelations. He came out with a response video, attempting to debunk all of his younger brother’s claims. He also sought to show manipulation and hypocrisy from Deji.

The response caused Deji to also lose subscribers. The next day, he uploaded a video titled "moving on," where he stated that the beef was "over" and that he would keep things private with his brother.

Are KSI and Deji currently on good terms?

The Olatunji brothers have managed to put their differences aside over the last year. However, their relationship was expected to get worse after KSI uploaded a video criticizing Deji’s work ethic after his loss to TikToker Vinnie Hacker at the YouTube vs. TikTok boxing event in June 2021.

To the surprise of many, the two appear to have reconciled and reunited. Deji uploaded a video titled ‘Reunion With My Brother’, where he sat down with his brother and discussed the issues affecting their relationship over the last few years. They also spoke about Deji’s loss and what he needs to improve on in boxing.

The Olatunji brothers are set to return to the boxing ring later this month. 'JJ' will headline The O2 arena in London, England, against UK rapper Swarmz. Meanwhile, Deji will face Fousey, another YouTuber, in the card opener.

