Watch: Deji reveals incredible body transformation as he looks to get his first win against Fousey

Deji has showcased his impressive body transformation ahead of his return to the ring next month.

'Tank' is set to face fellow YouTuber Fousey next month on the undercard of KSI vs. Alex Wassabi. Both men will be looking to secure the first win of their boxing careers on DAZN pay-per-view, as they're turning professional for the bout.

In their amateur careers, the two YouTubers are a combined 0-4. The Brit has lost to Jake Paul, Vinnie Hacker, and the aforementioned Wassabi in his amateur bouts. Meanwhile, Fousey was knocked out by Slim Albaher in September 2019.

Ahead of the bout, much has been made of Fousey's body transformation. The YouTube star has highlighted his insane progress on social media. Even Deji's brother KSI discussed how it seems that his brother just can't get a break when it comes to opponents.

However, the Brit has been putting in the work himself. A video was released showing the YouTube star putting in work at the gym as he's hitting the weights. It's clear that 'Tank' has been in the gym and is trying to prove his doubters wrong.

In the past, the UK boxer has been criticized, even by his own brother, for not taking his fights seriously. The criticism seems to have gotten to him, and he's working hard ahead of August 27.

Watch the training video below:

Deji discusses his motivation to keep fighting

Deji has been quiet on social media ahead of his return to the ring, but after his recent loss, he discussed the true reason why he competes.

Following his defeat to Alex Wassabi earlier this year, many urged the Brit to retire. Having started his amateur career in 0-3, and having been knocked out by names such as Jake Paul, it seemed the YouTube star would probably hang up his boots.

However, following the defeat, the Watford native took to his YouTube channel to announce that he's not retiring. 'Tank' then explained that his reason for continuing to compete is that he wants to prove that you can succeed after failing multiple times.

On his YouTube channel, Deji stated:

"I see this as part of my legacy, I don't want to be seen as someone who quits. There are people in my shoes too, they're struggling to succeed in something and they fail and they give up."

Watch the video discussing his return below:

