"Why can't Deji get an easy fight?" - KSI reacts to Fousey training video ahead of return

KSI has reacted to Deji Olatunji's opponent on his return next month.

'Tank' is set to return next month on the undercard of his brother's return against Alex Wassabi. The card will be broadcasted on DAZN pay-per-view from the O2 Arena in London, England.

Ahead of the return, Olatunji is looking to score his first victory in a boxing match. His previous attempts have seen him fall to Jake Paul, Vinnie Hacker, and the aforementioned Alex Wassabi. Upon his return, the younger Olatunji decided to turn pro for the contest.

Standing in his way is Fousey Erakat, who is also searching for his first victory. He was dominated and knocked out by Slim Albahe in his first and only amateur bout in September 2019.

Now, KSI has reacted to his brother's return against Erakat. On his YouTube channel, the YouTuber-turned-boxer reacted to the shape of the opponent, stating:

"He's jacked. Fam, why can't Deji get an easy fight? Why is everyone always jacked or in great shape or in good form when they fight Deji? For some reason, Deji always makes his opponents turn up. They fully turn up. Look at this shape on Fousey bro."

Deji Olatunji explains why he's returning to the ring

Ahead of his return, Olatunji is determined to win and redeem himself.

Following the loss to Alex Wassabi, many fans clamored for the YouTuber to stop boxing. In addition to being 0-3 in amateur contests, he's taken a lot of damage, and has been knocked out in two of his defeats.

Despite the losing streak, he's determined to recover and earn a victory. On his YouTube channel following his defeat to Wassabi, Olatunji explained why he is continuing to fight despite the ongoing losing streak.

During his YouTube video, Olatunji explained that he's fighting to show himself as an example. He explained:

"I see this as part of my legacy, I don't want to be seen as someone who quits. There are people in my shoes too, they're struggling to succeed in something and they fail and they give up."

He continued:

"But, I want to be seen as an example. Yeah, I failed three times, but I'm not stopping. I'm coming back, I'm gonna carry on boxing, and I'm gonna get a victory."

