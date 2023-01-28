Arthur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde: Preview and where to watch

Anthony Yarde is set to take on unified light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev on January 28 at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London.

Beterbiev will put his WBC, WBO, and IBF championship titles on the line against Yarde, who will have a second shot at a light-heavyweight world title after losing to Sergey Kovalev in 2019 via TKO in a title fight.

The British light-heavyweight is the mandatory challenger for the Russian's WBO title and is ranked No.8 in the world rankings in his division, while his opponent is ranked at No.2 respectively.

Artur Beterbiev (18-0-0) boasts an astonishing boxing record and resume, with 18 of his 18 wins coming by way of knockout. Anthony Yarde (23-2-0) has been on a three-fight win streak with stoppages in every one of those bouts. Both fighters have displayed fierce knockout power in their bouts, with Beterbiev having a 100% knockout rate and Yarde at 88%. The Brit will hope to cause an upset in his bout against the undefeated Russian in his hometown of London, and the unified champion will look to protect his undefeated status in this must-see fight.

Yarde is largely viewed as an underdog in the fight by fans and boxing critics alike. The Englishman says he 'understands' why bookmakers look at the fight the way they do, but iterated that being the underdog “does not matter” to him. He said at the pre-fight press conference:

“Being underdog, overdog, middledog doesn’t matter to me. I’m a dog, I understand why the bookies have got it that way, again that's what edges me on”.

Check out the pre-fight press conference video below:

Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde: where to watch

Beterbiev vs. Yarde gets underway on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the SSE Arena in Wembley in London.

The main undercard will start at 7pm GMT, with the ring walk for the main event expected to be around 10 pm.

As always, the timing of the main event is subject to change depending on the duration of the undercard bouts.

United Kingdom

In the UK, the fight card will be available to watch on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Live streaming will be available on the BTSport app, via subscription.

United States

The fight card will be available for American viewers to stream on ESPN+, Sling, and DirecTV.

Beterbiev vs. Yarde full fight card

Artur Beterviev vs. Anthony Yarde (WBC, WBO, and IBF light-heavyweight titles)

Artem Dalakian vs. David Jimenez (WBA flyweight title)

Willy Hutchinson vs. Emil Markic (vacant WBO intercontinental light-heavyweight title)

Karol Itauma vs. TBA (vacant WBA international light-heavyweight title)

Charles Frankham vs. Joshua Ocampo (super-featherweight)

Umar Khan vs. Sandeep Singh Bhatti (featherweight)

Sean Noakes vs. Santiago Garces (welterweight)

Joshua Frankham vs. Joe Hardy (welterweight)

Khalid Ali vs. Ivica Gogosevic (super-welterweight)

Tommy Fletcher vs. Darryl Sharp (cruiserweight)

Moses Itauma vs. TBA (heavyweight)

